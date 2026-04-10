A man called out Helen Zille in a viral video, questioning her reaction to poor hostel conditions in Alexandra while referencing her time in government

The video reignited conversations about apartheid-era hostels and long-standing service delivery issues in South Africa

Social media users debated accountability, with some agreeing with the criticism and others defending the complexities of governance

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A man openly called out a politician for trying to win favour by exposing those currently in power, pointing out that they failed to do any better when they had their own chance. It brought back long-standing frustrations around leadership, accountability, and the feeling that the same issues keep coming back, no matter who is in charge.

The picture on the left showed Bret speaking about SA politics. Image: @brettherronsa,Helen Zille

Source: TikTok

A man using the handle @brettherronsa posted a video on 21 February 2026, questioning Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille over her reaction to poor living conditions in Alexandra, Johannesburg. In the clip, he criticised what he described as a fake act, pointing out that she had previously been in government for over a decade without addressing similar issues in Cape Town’s hostels.

The video referenced apartheid-era hostels, which were originally built to house black migrant workers under harsh and segregated conditions. Many of these hostels still exist today, often in deteriorating states, and continue to be a symbol of inequality and slow service delivery in parts of the country.

Old housing issues reignite political tensions

User @brettherronsa's comments sparked a wider online debate about accountability and leadership. Some users agreed with his criticism, saying long-standing issues like housing conditions should have been addressed years ago. Others argued that governance is complex and that challenges like these cannot be solved overnight, especially given historical backlogs.

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The conversation quickly moved beyond the individual, highlighting broader frustrations about infrastructure, inequality, and political responsibility in South Africa. Bret's video showed how quickly unresolved issues can resurface and how deeply they still resonate with many South Africans.

The screenshot on the left captured the decaying toilets at a hostel. Image: @brettherronsa

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tashazero commented:

“Vote Action SA, fellow South Africans.”

Sindiso Mhlahlo commented:

“Helen is desperate to run Joburg, which I find very strange.”

Rafiqua🇵🇸 commented:

“What happened to the Hostels to Homes program?”

mauricevr1 commented:

“Brett, who are you voting for, and please don’t tell me it’s Patricia.”

Thabang Mb Mabena commented:

“Cape Town still has no low-income housing.”

Joseph commented:

“So we must vote out DA and ANC, agree Brett, and what party shall we vote for? What do you suggest?”

Just B commented:

“I love your posts, you are such an awesome person.”

SUEZZ commented:

“Brett Herron (Minister of Government Efficiency & Accountability).”

Lethano commented:

“Let me follow you, Brett. This is a valid point.”

JOBENATION commented:

“Straight to the point, honourable speaker.”

Shornkhumalo commented:

“You mean business.”

ZamoKL commented:

“That is my childhood township, GUGULETU, that’s Somafu.”

Giggles commented:

“Thanks, Brett, facts! Hostels to Homes project equally failed!

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