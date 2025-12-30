Jaden Hoedemaker, a South African model and content creator, revealed to the public that while he was in Brazil, he sang the national anthem for a group of international women

The young man noted that he was going to sing in isiXhosa, but proceeded to sing half of the national anthem, which includes other national languages

The South African Government shared on its website the protocol one should follow when singing the national anthem

A young man sang the national anthem to charm women in Brazil. Images: @jaden_makes_hats

Source: Instagram

Content creator and model Jaden Hoedemaker shared that while in Brazil, he wooed a group of young Chilean women by singing the national anthem. While some words were mispronounced, it was evident that the spirit was there.

Currently based in Rio de Janeiro, according to his bio on Instagram, Jaden stated in his video:

"I'm going to sing in isiXhosa."

While the first line of the South African national anthem is sung in the language, Jaden also sang in isiZulu and Sesotho, going halfway into the country's song of pride. The young man even mistakenly added an alveolar click, better known as the 'q' click, when he sang the first word. Nevertheless, the women seemed entertained.

According to the South African Government, there are three things to do as a sign of respect when singing the national anthem:

It should be recited with appropriate respect. People should stand at attention with their hands placed at their sides while singing. Civilians should take their hats off while singing the national anthem.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, government officials and presidents of netball associations showed respect while singing the national anthem at the Netball World Cup. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the Instagram reel here as seen on Jaden's account.

