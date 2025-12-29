ANC secretary - general Fikile Mbalula showed Mzansi another side of himself when he shared his top ten songs by South African artists in 2025

The politician took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Mzansi's artists, whom he said produced good music in 2025, while also saying he enjoyed way more songs than just ten

X users dragged him, calling him Obama's copycat, as this trend was popularised by the former U.S. President, while others online challenged him intellectually and politically

Fikile Mbalula praised Mzansi musicians as he shared his 2025 top 10 songs. Image: Fikile Mbalula

Source: Getty Images

In a surprising move, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has taken to X to unveil his top ten songs by South African artists for 2025.

This unexpected dive into the world of music allows fans to glimpse another facet of his personality, showcasing his appreciation for local talent.

Mbalula, who previously said that the ANC was not happy about its performance in KZN, expressed that the artistic contributions of Mzansi's musicians have never been more vibrant.

While he selected ten, he noted that in truth, the range of incredible local music exceeds his short list.

The politician, who rejected Marco Rubio's claim, captioned his post:

"This year was a great year in the music scene and our artists produced really great music. There are so many songs I enjoyed this year and I'm sure many of you did. Below is my top 10 songs I enjoyed amongst many others. Enjoy!"

See his full post and its engagements below:

Fikile Mbalula's post divides social media

Many users on X lauded Mbalula for highlighting South African artists, applauding his recognition of the country's musical prowess.

His initiative resonates with a growing national pride in homegrown entertainment, prompting discussions on how music plays a transformative role in uniting communities.

But not all responses were positive.

Critics quickly descended on Mbalula, drawing unfavourable comparisons to former U.S. President Barack Obama, who famously shared his personal playlists during his tenure.

One X user, @VinceMat01, unleashed a scathing criticism, commenting:

"Great taste in music, Mbaks. Now, how about your top 10 achievements for the youth, the unemployed, and improving livelihoods of South Africans? With youth unemployment over 60%, we are tired of playlists. Sifuna ama [We want] jobs, opportunities, and real change. What's the ANC's list for 2025?"

A user with the handle @Dramadelinquent said:

"You’re a Temu Obama."

Another voice in the comments section, @patoninx, challenged him intellectually:

"Top 10 books you enjoyed reading this year?"

@Thandoz23 left a satirical comment, asking:

"What about the song 'no corruption ft services delivery'?"

@DemSupporters chimed in:

"Maybe if you focused on the bread and butter issues of ordinary South Africans such as jobs, healthcare and home ownership instead of listening to music, your party wouldn't be suffering in the polls."

@tlele_onalenna complimented his music taste in a rare comment:

"Gospel, piano, maskandi, R&B, deep house. Verry versatile."

Mzansi criticised Fikile Mbalula after he shared his top ten songs for 2025. Image: Fikile Mbalula

Source: Twitter

