KWAZULU-NATAL— Relatives of the Monswamy family, who were kidnapped and massacred in a horrible ordeal, opened up about the struggles they are facing in organising the slain seven family members’ funeral in KwaZulu-Natal. Allen, his wife, Sandy, their children and relatives were murdered after they had been kidnapped on 21 April 2026.

The Mownsamy funeral service will be held on 26 April. Images: Eesruf Veiligheids Groep Reaksie-span/ Facebook and Nigel Jared/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to IOL, Devendra Naidoo, Allen’s brother-in-law, said that the family ideally planned to have the joint service on Sunday. However, the family is struggling to secure a venue big enough to hold the service. He added that the family is still in shock and is trying to be strong.

What happened to the family?

The family endured a horrific ordeal before their lives were taken. Three suspects forced their way into their home in Newark and kidnapped the entire family. One of the suspects raped one of Allen’s daughters before kidnapping them. They forced them into Allen’s newly fixed Ford Ranger and drove them 200 kilometres away to Melmoth. The suspect reportedly raped the victim again before robbing them of money from their bank accounts. Three of the family members were shot and killed, and four were stabbed to death.

Speaking after the suspects were arrested, Ronnie Mownsamy, Allen’s brother, said that he was devastated when he learned that the suspects were Allen’s employees. He said that Allen was a kind boss who had great relations with his employees and even threw them a Christmas farewell party every year. Allen’s niece also said that her uncle’s death negatively affected her and emotionally shattered the family.

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Source: Briefly News