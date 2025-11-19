The African National Congress (ANC) has called for institutional reform in the South African police service (SAPS)

The party's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, commented on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, in which top police officers were implicated in alleged police corruption

Mbalula also called for a lifestyle audit for top police officers and members of the National Prosecuting Authority

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said that top members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must be subjected to lifestyle audits. He also called for a demilitarisation of the police force.

Mbalula was addressing the media on the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) ordinary meeting's outcomes on 18 November 2025. Mbalula said that the testimony that emerged from the Madlanga Commission of inquiry necessitates reform in the police force.

Lifestyle audits for SAPS and NPA: Mbalula

Mbalula also said that lifestyle audits begin with the country's president and extend to members of his cabinet. Members of the public service must also be subjected to lifestyle audits. Mbalula remarked that the police force must be demilitarised and stripped of titles, including general. He said that the police must be given accolades prescribed in the Constitution.

Law enforcement officers implicated in Madlanga Commission

Multiple witnesses from the police testify about the allegedly corrupt activities involving senior police officers, who have been linked with suspected underworld figures, including attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. These include suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's deputy chief of police Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi.

Sibiya denied the allegations against him and welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said he would testify to prove his innocence. Sibiya testified before the Ad Hoc Committee about the allegations against him.

Mkhwanazi was accused of registering Matlala's vehicles as Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department vehicles. He was also accused of fitting Matlala's vehicles with blue lights. Mkhwanazi was also accused of tampering with a dead body and ordering EMPD officers to dispose of a body.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed Mbalula.

Mthokozisi Thulas Nzimande asked:

"What about themselves as cadres?"

Stephanie De Klerk said:

"Yes, I'm sure he was in total shock about it."

Giovanni Zanutta said:

"Better late than never. The ANC has the capacity and power to eliminate most wrongdoings and finally govern this country in the best interest of all its people."

Obed Thapelo Domingo said:

"And the reform should start with the removal of the ANC. They caused all this mess."

Marcella Poultney asked:

"After a decade of convincing. Why now? Getting nervous?"

