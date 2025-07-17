Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya is eager to prove his innocence during the Judicial Commission of Inquiry

The Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection is at the centre of allegations of corruption in the police

South Africans shared their thoughts online about Sibiya's confident comments about the commission

Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya is eager to prove his innocence during the Commission of Inquiry.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya continues to maintain his innocence when it comes to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya and Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu of political interference and corruption. He also claimed that they had ties to known criminals, which then led to the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team.

The police minister and Sibiya have both denied any wrongdoing, with the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection saying he was looking forward to participating in the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission on 13 July 2025 to investigate the claims made by KZN’s top cop.

What did Lt Gen Sibiya say?

Speaking to eNCA’s Siphamandla Goge, Sibiya denied interfering with the police’s work.

“I don’t have dockets in my office. I’ve never signed for a docket. I’ve never received any docket. I’ve never even seen a single docket,” he said.

His statement was about claims by Mkhwanazi that following the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team, 121 active investigation dockets were sent to the office of Sibiya, where they were allegedly neutralised.

He confirmed that he did receive a letter telling him to stay at home, as an investigation was underway. Sibiya added that he was concerned by this as he thought that the President had already pronounced on the matter to say that a commission had been established to investigate these claims.

“Why now create other parallel investigations? Why move ahead of the commission?” he asked.

The Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection also stated that he feared for his life, but that he would be cooperating with the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to clear his name.

“Bring it on. Bring it on. Come show the people of South Africa what you are saying.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the allegations.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

How did South Africans react to Sibiya’s statement?

Social media users didn’t believe anything Sibiya said, with citizens saying that he was now nervous.

Noza Allan said:

“Lies. He's nervous, we know😂.”

Mjwaros Ntate Dibetle stated:

“When he talks like this, I remember Jackie Selebi. He said ‘my hands are clean’ and then boom, he was busted for corruption🤣.”

MoAfrica added:

“Even Selebi said that.”

Shirley Goduka stated:

“He says, bring it on, but the heart is jumping up and down. He is very scared.”

Tabolaheng Emmanuel Nyamayipheli noted:

“A clean and innocent individual will just keep quiet and not make a noise.”

