General Tebello Mosikili Threatens G20 Disrupters With the Might of the Law

Deputy National Commissioner General Tebello Mosikili has cautioned groups or individuals who aim to protest against the G20 Summit

The Summit will be held for two days in Johannesburg, and Mosikili said that proper channels must be followed in expressing dissatisfaction with the G20

South Africans slammed her statements, and some accused her of attempting to police the public's opinions

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service's Deputy National Commissioner General Tebello Mosikili warned South Africans not to protest against the G20 Summit illegally and to follow the proper channels to voice dissatisfaction. She spoke in the build-up to the Summit, which will take place on the weekend of 22 and 23 November 2025.

According to SABC News, Mosikili spoke at the security cluster's state of readiness briefing, which was held at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 18 November 2025. She said that the South African Police Service is implementing a combat approach in response to any violation of the law during the G20 Summit. She said that specialised units will be deployed to respond to violations. She also said that the South African National Defence Force will be on standby as the secondary defence support for the police.

SAPS's readiness for G20

Mosikili said that members of the public must remember that the safety of the delegates from the various nations attending the G20 Summit is paramount. She warned that anyone who attempts to test the country's security measures will face the full might of the law.

She also called on members of the public who intend to embark on service delivery protests during the G20 Summit must do so within the confines of the law.

United States President Donald Trump announced that no United States officials would participate in the G20 Summit. Trump continued accusing the South African government of a white genocide and racist laws in the country. He said that it was a disgrace that South Africa is hosting the G20.

The People's Republic of China confirmed that its president, Xi Jinping, will not attend the G20 Summit. The country's Premier, Li Qang, will be in attendance. Qiang regularly represents Jinping in events he could not attend.

South Africans not impressed

Netizens commented on X and were not pleased with her words of caution.

Jabu Nkosi said:

"They are trying to dictate to the people how they must feel."

Dr. Sonke Africa said:

"The hand is so soft on criminals and hard upon law-abiding citizens."

Apostle of Transformation said:

"Very good at threatening citizens."

Mongstar said:

"This is all they know. They want to do people like Marikana."

