Kanye West issued a public apology for his antisemitic comments made during a 2025 manic episode, expressing regret for the pain caused

The rapper committed to learning from the experience and promoting greater sensitivity toward the Jewish community

Fans reacted with scepticism, viewing the timing as promotional ahead of his upcoming album Bully, set for January 30 release

Kanye West apologised for antisemitic remarks ahead of his new album release. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Global rap icon Kanye West, now known as Ye, has addressed his controversial antisemitic remarks from 2025 with a public apology.

The statement, shared on social media, comes just days before his highly anticipated album Bully drops on January 30, 2026, leading many to question the sincerity behind the timing.

In the message, Ye, who announced a planned concert in South Africa in late 2025, expressed deep regret for any pain inflicted on the Jewish community, acknowledging his words and actions during a manic episode.

He pledged to grow from the incident and foster greater understanding and sensitivity moving forward.

The apology marks a significant step for the artist, who faced widespread backlash, including lost partnerships and public condemnation.

While some see it as a genuine effort to make amends, others view it as a strategic move to rebuild his image ahead of new music.

Fans react to the apology

Fans took to social media with mixed feelings, with many pointing out the convenient timing, noting how previous apologies or rants often precede album releases.

One user, @KardashianMaraj, kicked off the scepticism, commenting:

"Notice how all this is coming out when his album is finna release?Goodbye."

Another user, @Pyro_clipz, left the noted:

"Is there an album dropping? Every time he rants, he apologises right before the rollout."

@alltooswift00 opined:

"Only because his album is coming out on Jan 30th, y'all. Don't get fooled please. This man is psycho and manipulative."

@LunaBeauChene asked:

"His album Bully drops January 30th. Coincidence?"

@WomenMakeChang shared:

"He's dropping new music and he needs black people to support it. Then he'll go back to disrespecting black people. Ye's goal is to use black people for personal gain. I don't trust him!"

@Rage_Baiter69 pointed out:

"He realised he needed Yeezy more than they needed him."

But not every commenter saw the apology from a pessimistic perspective. Some believed in its genuineness.

@QUEENPOP wrote:

"Mental health is a real thing and I’m glad people are starting to take it more seriously."

@ladidaix shared:

"I hope Ye’s transparency causes folks to have more compassion towards nonfamous people who struggle with bipolar people disorder, too ."

@derprenaissance said:

"My heart is warm for his family. I know it doesn’t erase what he did. We have to take care of ourselves not to repeat the trauma."

Another person, @Sammy_Klinz, stated:

"This is a really good development."

@LicketySplitzo declared:

"We forgive him."

Kanye West abandons his X account

In a previous report by Briefly News, Ye deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, leaving fans and critics debating whether it's a personal choice, a strategic move, or a response to backlash.

At the time, social media users had mixed reactions, with some celebrating his departure.

