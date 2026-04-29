Skhumba recently dug through his archives to share a throwback photo of himself and a Michael Jackson impersonator

The comedian had fans and peers alike in stitches as he reflected on his shared time with the legendary pop star, saying he "appreciated their brotherhood"

The jokes were flying and flooded the comment section as social media users raved over Mzansi Michael Jackson

Comedian Skhumba shared a throwback photo with a Michael Jackson impersonator. Images: skhumba_official/ Instagram, Phil Dent/Redferns

Source: UGC

Skhumba has once again proven why he is one of Mzansi’s favourite comedians, this time by taking a hilarious trip down memory lane.

The comedian, real name Skhumbuzo Hlophe, sent social media into a frenzy on 27 April 2026 after unearthing a golden throwback photo featuring himself alongside another Michael Jackson impersonator, jokingly claiming he was the real King of Pop.

Skhumba opened up about how he first met "MJ," saying it happened two years before his tragic death on 25 June 2009, and that their brotherhood meant a lot to him.

"We sat and had lunch, he asked for a takeaway. We remained friends, and I appreciated the brotherhood we had."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Skhumba reminisced on his time with fake Michael Jackson. Images: skhumba_official/ Instagram, Phil Dent/Redferns

Source: UGC

The post was accompanied by a photo of the pair together, with Skhumba donning a casual outfit while the lookalike wore a classic Michael Jackson-inspired fedora and black shirt, complete with dark sunglasses and messy hair covering his face. He even threw in some red lipstick to complete his look.

Skhumba's post arrived amid the global buzz surrounding the King of Pop's biopic, Michael, which premiered on 22 April and reportedly broke Box Office records in its opening weekend.

Mzansi Michael Jackson became an instant hit in the comment section, with Skhumba's followers wasting no time in offering him vernacular names while others could barely contain their laughter at the comedian's unmatched sense of humour.

See Skhumba's picture below.

South Africa raves over Skhumba's photo with "Michael Jackson"

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi could not get over Skhumba and MJ's iconic throwback, with others offering the lookalike local variations of Michael Jackson's name. Read some of the comments below.

Actor and rapper Tswyza laughed:

"You must have been shocked when he answered in Zulu."

sasimelanes said:

"Michael Jackson from Temu."

erasmus95 joked:

"They're gonna say it’s AI."

thamuzy trolled:

"This is Moikaele Mojakisane. He is from Lesotho. Not Michael Jackson."

Skhumba's picture with "Michael Jackson" had fans in stitches. Images: skhumba_official/ Instagram, Jim Ruyman-Pool/Getty Images

Source: UGC

vrega_el_patron joked:

"Michael Jackson from Tembisa."

thethirdestate73 added:

"Bra Mike Majakathata."

ms_priemhlauli reacted:

"This one is not make sure. Mjay wako loxion."

ngubd was in stitches:

"Skhumba, I laughed myself to tears yesterday listening to Kaya hearing Michael’s voice. Yoh!"

Mzansi influencers trolled over Michael Jackson-inspired looks

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to photos from the Michael biopic screening, attended by several South African celebrities and tastemakers.

Many attempted to recreate some of the Billie Jean hitmaker's iconic looks for the red carpet, going all out for their Michael Jackson-inspired outfits for the big night; however, the reactions on social media were not of praise and admiration.

Source: Briefly News