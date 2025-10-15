Gareth Cliff weighed in on a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa clarifying his relationship with Hangwani Maumela

Maumela is accused of leading one of the syndicates that looted R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital

Some social media users sided with Gareth Cliff, while others defended President Ramaphosa

Gareth Cliff responded after Cyril Ramaphosa clarified his relationship with Hangwani Maumela. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster Gareth Cliff reacted to a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa clarifying his relationship with Hangwani Maumela. Maumela was identified as the alleged leader of one of the syndicates that looted R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital.

Speaking during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Cyril Ramaphosa discussed his relationship with Hangwani Maumela. Their relationship came under the microscope after an old video of Ramaphosa outside Maumela’s house was reshared on X (Twitter) from broadcaster Tbo Touch’s Instagram account.

After Ramaphosa responded to Democratic Alliance president John Steenhuisen's questions and clarified the video, South Africans weighed in with their opinions. Gareth Cliff joined the conversation with his take, which sparked a heated discussion.

Gareth Cliff responds to Ramaphosa's Maumela explanation

Reacting to a clip of Ramaphosa clarifying the nature of his relationship with Hangwani Maumela, shared by eNCA, Gareth Cliff dismissed the President’s explanation in four words. The post was captioned:

“We Don’t Believe You.”

See the post below:

SA responds to Gareth Cliff's reaction

South Africans filled the comments with a mix of reactions. While some agreed with Gareth Cliff, some defended President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here are some of the comments:

@RiebvJanbeeck claimed:

“He always giggles and plays cute when he is in trouble.”

@GatiepAdonis said:

“His personal security is useless. How can you let a random car pull up on your president and run to him to take a picture? How can you let a random person open a gate and invite the president into his house casually? Don't talk nonsense.”

@nokie555 argued:

“You expect way too much from the president. Surely, you're an uncle somewhere, where there are kids of your cousins you can’t even remember the names of. Yet you expect the president to remember a nephew of an ex-wife from two marriages ago? Be real.”

@MrjazzW shared:

“In the past, I probably would have asked for a picture with Cyril if I had met him in the streets. But if it happens now, I would walk right past him and not greet him at all. There is too much disrespect governing a corrupt party, and still wanting acknowledgement is not it.”

@AlexThizwi remarked:

“It's up to you to believe or not to believe.”

@ubheka_m claimed:

“This is literally the first time I can actually say I agree with you.”

Gareth Cliff's reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa's explanation about Hangwani Maumela sparked a heated discussion. Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

