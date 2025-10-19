Cyril Ramaphosa was trending after a grade 7 pupil refered to him by his unofficial name at the Social Justice Summit

The president of South Africa is often referred to by his nickname, which was popularised on social media

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the stage after the student in grade 7 used the special name at an official event

The president finally let South Africa know how he feels about his nickname at the 7th Social Justice Summit in Cape Town. Cyril Ramaphosa earned a hilarious name following speculations about a pet name from an alleged fordibben lover in 2017.

Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged his nickname, Cupcake, and his response ruffled some feathers. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video, Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Social Justice Summit attendees after being called by his nickname at the event. The video of Cyril Ramaphosa's response received mixed reactions.

A TikTok video shared by @lisakanya_ashley_venna shows Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the fact that he was called by his nickname, Cupcake, by a kid in grade 7. Although Ramaphosa did not repeat the nickname, he acknowledged that the little girl called him by the name and said that he finally had a response. He said when someone calls him Cupcake, he says "Eat cake". The crowd laughed in response to President Ramaphosa.

Why is Cyril Ramaphosa nicknamed Cupcake?



According to Bona Magazine, when Cyril was the deputy president in 2017, his opponents led a smear campaign and alleged that he had an affair. Cyril reportedly admitted to infidelity to Sunday Times. A leaked email reportedly showed that the alleged mistress called him Cyril Cupcake.

Cyril Ramaphosa repotedly told 'Sunday Times' that he as his wife dealt with his infidelity privately. Image; Sunday Times

Source: Getty Images

South Africa jokes about Cyril Ramaphosa's nickname

While some people thought Cyril Ramaphosa's response to his nickname was funny, others had a different perspective. A number of online users were convinced that the President's response Eat cake was a reference to Late 18th Century, Queen of France Marie-Antoinette's infamous words, "let them eat cake" when she heard peasants were starving. Online users commented that they were not amused by his clapback. Watch the video of Cyril talking about his nickname below:

Mel♡kuhlë Skhulilë♡ commented:

"It's not funny, not at all😭😭maybe they don't understand the meaning of eat cake🙌💔"

⭐️F555lo⭐️ said:

"Maybe I’m too woke🧍🏿‍♀"

3wonga was not impressed:

"You 'eat cake; it's going over so many South Africans' heads."

t added:

"Hmm, maybe I am too woke, I don’t like that response 🧍🏾‍♀️😳"



xandra evolution shared:

"Let them eat cake research it, you'll be shocked 😭"

Stifler added:

"He is so friendly and corrupt at the same time 😂"

Musa S Kubayi said:

"People who did literature understand the true meaning of Eat Cake/ let them eat cake💔"

