Sri Lanka has declared Wednesdays a public holiday to reduce fuel use as global oil supply concerns grow

The move comes as rising oil prices and disruptions linked to the Iran conflict put pressure on Asian countries

Other nations across the region are also introducing strict measures, including fuel rationing, remote work, and reduced travel

Sri Lanka has declared Wednesdays a public holiday to reduce fuel use as global oil supply concerns grow. Image: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sri Lanka has announced that all public institutions will close every Wednesday to help save fuel. This announcement comes as the country worries about possible fuel shortages due to the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to the BBC, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the country must be ready for difficult times ahead. Fuel supplies have been affected because the conflict has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, an important route used to transport oil to Asia.

Other Asian countries take action

Sri Lanka is not alone, as many Asian countries are taking steps to reduce fuel and energy use. Thailand is encouraging people to wear lighter clothes to cut down on air conditioning, while Myanmar is allowing cars on the road only on certain days. Bangladesh has introduced power cuts and adjusted school holiday schedules, and in the Philippines, some government workers are required to work from home while non-essential travel is banned. Meanwhile, Vietnam is urging citizens to use bicycles, carpool, and limit unnecessary driving.

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More changes in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s new four-day work week also applies to schools and universities, but essential services like hospitals will continue to operate as normal. The government chose Wednesday as the extra day off to avoid closing offices for three days in a row.

Motorists must now use a National Fuel Pass, which limits how much fuel they can buy. Private cars are allowed 15 litres, while motorcycles can get 5 litres.

Social media reacts

@official_Ukah said:

"It's a smart move for sustainability, but I wonder how it will affect businesses and daily life in Sri Lanka."

@LordWaffleman asked:

"How does this help? Won’t people just drive out to the beaches, to see friends, etc? It’s not like people will just sit at home."

@vivekrajan1380 stated:

"Cutting workdays instead of fixing the supply. That’s a short-term patch at best."

@Alpha35020 wrote:

"Sri Lanka giving Wednesdays off shows how deep the fuel crisis runs—when energy shortages start reshaping the workweek, it’s no longer just an economic issue, it’s a national survival strategy."

@Yurupata55 commented:

"Following Sri Lanka, let's have Japan take a two-week holiday starting tomorrow."

Rising fuel prices reach record high

In related news, fuel prices have increased sharply due to the conflict, reaching around $100 per barrel. The current situation shows how dependent many countries are on oil supplies from the Gulf region. Reports say traders have driven prices sharply higher amid fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery, and production cuts from several Middle Eastern producers, with Brent briefly exceeding $114 before settling above $100.

Sri Lanka battles with high fuel prices brought on by the war in Iran. Image: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Warnings that fuel hike will increase groceries

Briefly News reported that the Road Freight Association (RFA) warned that the increase won’t just stop at the pumps; groceries and everyday goods are likely to become more expensive too. The fuel hike comes amid rising global tensions in the Middle East, pushing international oil prices higher and sending costs rippling through transport and logistics across the country.

Source: Briefly News