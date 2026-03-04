From 4 March 2026, petrol and diesel prices will rise, with diesel increasing by up to 65 cents per litre, driven by global oil price pressures

The Road Freight Association warns that higher fuel costs will push up transport and grocery prices, affecting everyday household budgets

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, combined with recent fuel levies, could lead to further price increases if the situation continues

Petrol and diesel prices are set to increase on 4 March 2026. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — South Africans are bracing for a hit to their wallets this week. From Wednesday, 4 March 2026, petrol and diesel prices are set to rise, with the Road Freight Association (RFA) warning that the increase won’t just stop at the pumps; groceries and everyday goods are likely to become more expensive too.

According to Arrive Alive, the fuel hike comes amid rising global tensions in the Middle East, pushing international oil prices higher and sending costs rippling through transport and logistics across the country.

Fuel prices on the rise

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed that petrol will increase by 20 cents per litre, diesel by 60 to 65 cents per litre depending on the grade, illuminating paraffin (wholesale) by 44 cents per litre, and LPGAS by 23 cents per kilogram. These hikes come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following recent hostilities involving Iran, the US, and Israel, which have driven international oil prices higher.

Impact on transport and goods

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the RFA, said the March fuel increase will significantly affect transport operators.

“Diesel is the main fuel for medium and heavy commercial transport. The increase of up to 65 cents per litre will immediately raise operating costs. Transporters will need to adjust their freight charges, meaning the benefits of last year’s fuel price reductions will be erased. Consumers will inevitably feel the impact at the till,” Kelly explained.

The fuel hike could also influence the broader economy, affecting decisions about pricing, the Rand’s purchasing power, and everyday household budgets.

Concerns over global oil prices

Abigail Moyo, spokesperson for the trade union UASA, highlighted that oil prices surged from below $60 to over $80 per barrel due to geopolitical instability.

“This increase affects all fuel categories and comes on top of the 21-cent-per-litre rise announced in the Budget, covering the general fuel levy, carbon fuel levy, and Road Accident Fund Levy. Further hikes may follow if the situation in the Middle East continues to worsen,” Moyo said.

What this means for households

For the average South African household, the fuel hike will likely mean higher grocery and transport costs, increased commuting expenses and greater pressure on monthly budgets as businesses pass on increased logistics costs. Furthermore, global tensions will continue to influence oil prices; consumers are advised to anticipate further increases in both fuel and everyday goods.

RFA warned that a rise in hikes will hurt customers at the till

In a related article, the Road Freight Association (RFA) was highly critical of the Minister of Finance's decision to increase the fuel levy by 4% in May 2025, expressing concern that it would directly squeeze consumers because transport operators cannot absorb higher costs. This would force operators to pass the increases on through higher prices for goods. The RFA also criticised the government’s reliance on levy hikes to generate revenue instead of cutting wasteful spending, warning that this trend will further burden households.

Other articles on fuel prices

The Road Freight Association warns that higher fuel costs will push up transport and grocery prices. Image: Krisztian Bocsi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News previously reported that motorists may soon see some relief at the pumps, as fuel prices are expected to drop. This positive outlook is linked to the rand strengthening against the US dollar and continued stability in global oil markets.

Source: Briefly News