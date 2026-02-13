President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the State of the Nation Address speech and what the government was doing right

The president joked that people seemed to worry more about his wardrobe than the contents of his speech

Social media users respond with mixed reactions to Ramaphosa's light-hearted comments on his appearance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that people took notice of his tie while he delivered the State of the Nation Address. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that he wants people to focus on his speeches and not on his good looks in future.

The South African president made the light-hearted remark a day after he delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall. Ramaphosa joked that while the focus should have been on his address, some citizens were focused on his tie. Ramaphosa wore a blue tie for the event on 12 February 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa jokes about his good looks

While engaging with the media at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand, on 13 February 2026, Ramaphosa discussed what was working and what wasn’t for the government.

He added that they were correcting the things that weren’t working, but joked that the media often focused on the things that don’t work well, and forget about the things that were working well.

“Yesterday, somebody said the president delivered a good speech, but the tie he was wearing. “Really, what has the tie got to do with it?” Ramaphosa jokingly asked.

He then stated that people must listen to his speech and not look at how handsome he is.

“I know I am handsome, but don’t focus on that,” he laughed.

South Africans share mixed reactions to Ramaphosa’s comment

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s comments about his good looks and his statement about things that were working, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Rodney Trueman asked:

“What is working, please? Asking for a friend.”

Babra questioned:

“Handsome to who?”

Jayson Pillay exclaimed:

“Haibo. Your mirror lied to you.”

Shane Norton sarcastically stated:

“Wow, it took you 30 years to realise things are not working out the way things should be.”

Jean-Paul DuPlessis asked:

“What is working well?”

Zione Nkhoma noted:

“People are always dramatic.”

@Terrystopper stated:

"Journalists are also the problem. Like, seriously, how can you go soft on him for eight years of epic failures? But, if it were Zuma, it would have been another story.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions Ramaphosa’s blue tie at SONA

Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi focused on Ramaphosa’s choice of attire for the 2026 State of the Nation Address.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters members said that Ramaphosa's blue tie distracted him from the president's message.

Some users speculated that the accessory carried political symbolism, while others compared it to past political fashion debates.

Source: Briefly News