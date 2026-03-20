South African radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has beamoaned the price of flights on the popular low-cost airline, FlySafari

The flamboyant personality took to Instagram to air his frustrations over the rising cost of ticket prices, which sparked a debate online

FlkySafair had informed travellers this week to expect a temporary rise in the airfare prices, blaming the Middle East war

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Somizi Mhlongo called out FlySafair over the rise in ticket prices. Image: Somizi

Source: Instagram

Dancer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo was one of the first celebrities to speak out following the rise in airline ticket prices.

Somizi shocked by airline booking prices

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 19 March 2026, Somizi shared a screenshot of the prices for a return flight from Johannesburg to Durban and then back. In his post, Mhlongo also added extra services which includea checked in bag, priority boarding and travel protection.

The total amounted to R3954 for a midday flight and then later in the afternoon. Somizi said, "One-way trip? Are you guys mad? I'm gonna start using my grandmother's broom."

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Why did Flysafair raise prices?

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline blamed the conflict in the Middle East for its reason to implement a surcharge in its services.

"Since the Middle East crisis erupted on 28 February, FlySafair has absorbed steep fuel cost increases to shield passengers from immediate airfare increases. With Jet A1 Fuel prices at South African coastal airports now up approximately 70% in just one week, and no clear end in sight, the airline has reached the point where it must pass on a portion of these costs to ensure the long-term sustainability of the airline and its low fare offering," they wrote.

The affected flights are those booked from 12 March to 12 May 2026.

"The airline is now moving to introduce a temporary fuel surcharge: a measure the airline has resisted throughout its history. The surcharge takes effect from 12 March 2026 and will apply only to flights departing on or before 12 May 2026".

Fans responded to Somizi's post.

zoeymbatha said:

"They explain I'm the news, though that the war in the Middle East will affect flight prices in South Africa because of the jet fuel prices increase."

sive.ww shared:

"I was forward enough booking their Business class to only find out it's just one seat blocked its not really a Business class, the disappointment in me."

maremo_violin said:

"Paid 6K for an upcoming trip to Cape Town. Why does it feel like December."

simply_sbahle shared;

"Kodwa guys lefts be fair, it’s a business, if you have a business and fuel goes up, your service charge will also go up, fuel increase affects almost everything, there are other factors that contribute to this, such as the ROE, Airline ticket costs fluctuate, also it’s the weekend before school holidays, flights will be expensive. Booking a flight now for a busy weekend, izobiza vele."

Somizi angers Jacinta Ngobese

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo's video, in which he spoke about the service delivery of foreign nationals, has gone viral.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese has responded to the trending clip with disappointment.

Source: Briefly News