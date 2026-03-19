A young woman went viral after sharing a hilarious but painfully relatable rant about the price of bread

She joked about how she has to live, but behind the laughs is a very real conversation about the rising cost of food in South Africa

South Africans flooded the comments with their own bread prices and strong feelings about the cost of living

A woman recording a vlog in a store. Images: @perfectwife.com

Source: TikTok

A woman's dramatic reaction to the price of a loaf of bread had South Africa laughing and nodding at the same time. TikTok creator @perfectwife.com shared her latest experience on 9 March 2026. She pleaded with the universe for bread prices to come down after getting a shock at the till. She walked into a shop for one loaf, the cashier scanned it, and R21 came up on the screen. She asked the cashier to scan it again, convinced something was wrong. Same price. She then launched into a full breakdown of what R21 bread means for a household where a loaf does not even last two days.

In the clip, she joked that she has started rationing slices like the bread is in a war zone. She said her family would have half a slice in the morning, smell it at lunch and look at it for supper.

From StatSA's January 2025 report, their finding showed that white bread prices dropped by 0,7%. On the other hand, brown bread dropped by 0,5% over the year, with annual increases sitting at 1,9% for white bread and 1,0% for brown. Despite this, in 2026, overall food inflation and rising costs across other categories continue to put pressure on everyday South African households.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA weighs in on R21 bread price

South Africans had a lot to say about TikToker @perfectwife.com's bread price rant:

@Sameera Saley Kaka shared:

"I paid R1 for a loaf of bread. Yes, you heard correctly. If you have an FNB card, they give you a voucher code for R1 bread at Pick n Pay."

@Charmaine Kuhn said:

"I pay R11.50 for a bread."

@Ruan343 added:

"I pay only R5 per bread, freshly baked, hehe."

@lee pointed out:

"My love, when last did you buy bread? We have been buying bread for R21 for the last 12 months."

@kayleen shared:

"I decided to start baking my own bread. I buy two 10kg bags of flour and 20 packets of yeast for a whole month. We are a family of four, and it's much cheaper."

@Oumie tracy suggested:

"Make your own bread, sis. It's therapeutic, and everyone stays fuller for longer."

@Hassen Khan said:

"My sister, make roti. Two loaves of white for R27 and two brown for R25. That's a rip off."

@Karinien 🇿🇦 said:

"The way you tell it is funny, so I want to laugh, but the reality makes me want to cry."

@Wendy Hellerle advised:

"You are clearly buying the expensive brand. Check all the brands on the shelves. I pay R14.99 for bread."

@Razaan wrote:

"Who remembers R2 Blue Ribbon? Now I buy two at night because the slices are so thin, for R42."

A woman sharing her thoughts on the increasing bread price. Images: @perfectwife.com

Source: TikTok

More on SA's rising cost of living

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman living in Manchester who opened up about the cost of living after moving abroad that nobody warned her about.

recently reported on a South African woman living in Manchester who opened up about the cost of living after moving abroad that nobody warned her about. A street interview asking how much money someone needs to survive in South Africa had people talking.

A Johannesburg woman shared her secret to keeping grocery costs extremely low, and the Doritos she found were just the beginning of what she discovered.

Source: Briefly News