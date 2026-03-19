Megan from Joburg shared an unknown fact about PEP's red label items that most shoppers walk past every day

She found a gorgeous gingham blazer from an international brand at PEP, and the details hidden inside the garment are what really got people talking

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some sharing their own hidden gem finds

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A Joburg woman recording a vlog in her living room. Images: @by_megantoni

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman known for sharing affordable fashion finds had South Africans rushing to their nearest PEP store after letting them in on a shopping secret. Megan, who goes by @by_megantoni on TikTok, shared her newfound secret on 15 February 2026 with the caption:

"Did you know that PEP often carries imported high-end fashion at much more affordable prices? I have bought a Zara coat there before, and today I discovered this gorgeous gingham blazer from the Polish brand George. Don't sleep on Pep. They really are doing the most for affordable fashion!"

Megan explained that spotting a red label at PEP shows the item is imported. She picked up a gingham coat and went on to show that the label inside had been cut out. She said that this is another telltale sign that an item is imported stock. After doing a reverse Google image search, she traced the blazer back to an international brand. Megan went on to explain that finding these pieces takes a little bit of patience and some digging through the racks, but the reward is worth it.

According to Pepkor, which owns PEP, just over 30% of its clothing, footwear and homeware is already sourced locally. The rest is imported from other countries like China, Bangladesh and Poland. The retailer has been growing its local supplier base but continues to bring in international stock to keep prices competitive for budget-conscious shoppers.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA gets talking about the imported coat

Social media users had plenty to say about TikToker @by_megantoni's PEP discovery:

@maBester 💋 laughed:

"I thought it meant they are on sale 😂"

@Janice shared:

"I bought the same blazer at Going Under for R40, old stock that was marked down."

@Leroy said:

"George is the clothing brand made for Asda, which is like buying Checkers brand clothing or worse."

@6D added:

"George is also a British brand sold at Asda. George Davies by Asda is a very fairly priced, good quality label."

@Tommie wrote:

"George is an Asda product."

@1openedpandorabox admitted:

"I've always wondered what that was."

@Megan Toni replied to a question about Jam:

"Jam also has different coloured tags for their imported range. It's a dark green."

@Carin said:

"Having a disco ball in your kitchen is exactly how life should be lived. Yes girl! 💕"

A woman showing the label from a coat she purchased from PEP. Images: @by_megantoni

Source: TikTok

More affordable PEP finds

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who discovered PEP's Hello Kitty range and sparked a shopping frenzy.

recently reported on a woman who discovered PEP's Hello Kitty range and sparked a shopping frenzy. A woman shared her PEP home haul, and what she got for the price had South Africans genuinely amazed by how far the money stretched.

A woman compared identical items at PEP and Woolworths, and what she found about the price difference between the two stores had Mzansi asking some very serious questions.

Source: Briefly News