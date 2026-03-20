A major KwaZulu-Natal school rugby showdown has been called off just days before kick-off, leaving fans and players frustrated

Health concerns within one camp have forced organisers to prioritise safety over one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar

The late cancellation disrupts early-season momentum for two in-form sides and raises concerns ahead of the winter rugby schedule

The much-anticipated school's rugby match between Hilton College and Durban High School (DHS) has been cancelled after a reported flu outbreak affected members of the Hilton squad.

Members of the Hilton College rugby team were struck by a bout of flu. Image:@hiltoncollege

Source: Facebook

The match was scheduled for this Saturday, 21 March 2026. The decision to cancel was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread, especially in a close-contact sport like rugby. Influenza, particularly strains like H1N1 (swine flu), spreads rapidly in school environments and sports teams, where players share changing rooms, travel together, and have physical contact.

South African health guidelines typically encourage isolation and reduced contact during outbreaks, especially in institutions such as schools. Even when not severe, outbreaks can quickly affect an entire squad, making competitive fixtures unsafe and unfair. The news was confirmed by both schools through social media posts, indicating that health concerns were the main reason for the cancellation. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the outbreak could involve swine flu.

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Schools' rugby fans react with disappointment

Social media reactions have largely been ones of disappointment.

@FireFlyStarter said:

"Yeah, a stuff up. Literally nearly all the boys are down with it. They are looking to reschedule though, so hopefully we get to see a great match sometime soon."

@zwelimagojo said:

"Was so amped for this weekend, but it is what it is. Hilton would have had their tails up after their win against Westville."

@Thoks__ said:

"Eish, was going to be there. Hopefully they can recover quickly and this does not spread to other schools."

See the statement below by Hilton College on the fixture cancellation:

Hilton College and DHS season form and Springbok pedigree

Hilton College, a recognised rugby powerhouse that has produced several Springboks, started the season with a dominant 49–10 win over HTS Middelburg. They followed that with a high-scoring 39–35 victory against Westville, showing strong attacking intent.

Durban High School, meanwhile, had to grind out a result against Michaelhouse, showing their resilience early in the campaign. Hilton College has produced at least eight Springboks. Notable names include Gary Teichmann, a former Springbok captain, Bobby Skinstad, also a former captain, and Wayne Fyvie.

Durban High School students during a rugby match day. Image:@durbanhighschool

Source: Facebook

DHS has also produced Springboks and international players, including BJ Botha and Andrew Aitken.

More schools in KwaZulu-Natal have contributed to the Springboks over the years. Maritzburg College, for example, has produced around 17 Springbok players. The school’s most notable modern-era product is Jesse Kriel, who made his Springbok debut in 2015 and went on to win the Rugby World Cup. Other Springboks linked to the school include Alex Muller and Keegan Daniel. Kriel has also captained the Springboks on several occasions in 2025.

Siya Kolisi reflects on his youthful life

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As the 34-year-old prepares to mark his 100th Test cap for South Africa, he took a moment to reflect on the choices that shaped his career and character, both good and bad.

Source: Briefly News