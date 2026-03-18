Jesse Kriel has become a key figure in the Springboks, showcasing his skill and versatility in multiple positions

His twin brother Dan has followed a separate professional rugby path, including playing in the United States’ Major League Rugby

The Kriel brothers share deep rugby roots, coming from a family with a rich sporting history and early success in youth and junior national teams

Springboks star Jesse Kriel comes from a family of rugby royalty. He is not the only one in the family bitten by the rugby bug; his twin brother, Dan Kriel, also has rugby flowing through his veins. While their rugby journeys are different, both paths are fascinating and show the depth of talent in the Kriel family.

Jesse Kriel plays his club rugby in Japan for Canon. Image: @jesskriel15

Source: Instagram

Jesse Kriel: Versatile Springbok and Japan rugby star

Jesse, who has captained South Africa on several occasions, particularly in 2025 when regular skipper Siya Kolisi was injured, has become one of the nation’s most established backs. He is known for his versatility; he can play centre, wing, or fullback.

Born on 15 February 1994 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Jesse and Daniel are identical twin brothers who started playing rugby at Maritzburg College. Both represented KwaZulu‑Natal youth rugby sides and South African Schools teams. They also played together in the Junior Springboks squad at the 2014 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in New Zealand. After school, both joined the Blue Bulls Academy in Pretoria before their professional paths diverged.

Watch the reel of Jesse in Japan below :

Jesse went on to make his Springbok senior debut in 2015, earning numerous Test caps and participating in Rugby World Cup-winning squads. In November 2025, during the Autumn International against Japan at Wembley Stadium, he scored one of South Africa’s tries in a comprehensive victory. Since 2020, he has played club rugby in Japan’s Rugby League One for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, and in 2025, he made history as the first foreign player appointed captain of the team.

Off the field, Jesse is part of a rugby lineage. He is the great-grandson of John Hodgson, who played for the British & Irish Lions in the 1930s. Jesse is also a brand ambassador for Discovery Bank, alongside fellow Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

See Dan's rugby journey in the post below:

Dan Kriel: South African teams to Major League Rugby

Dan Kriel has also built an impressive rugby career, featuring for major South African teams such as the Blue Bulls, Stormers/Western Province, and the Lions in domestic and Super Rugby competitions. In 2022, he signed with the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby (MLR) in the United States, where he plays mainly at centre.

Dan Kriel plays his rugby in the USA for the Seawolves in the Major League Rugby. Image: @dankriel

Source: Instagram

Dan is married to Candace, and they have two daughters. While Jesse’s career has focused on international acclaim and Japan’s top league, Dan’s path shows the global opportunities available for South African rugby talent.

Take a look at the post on X below:

Ex-Springboks coach joins Selborne College

Briefly News also reported that a former Springbok coach has secured his first role since leaving the Bulls earlier this year, joining Selborne College in East London as a consultant.

The rugby veteran will play a key role in strengthening the school’s rugby programme ahead of the 2026 season.

Source: Briefly News