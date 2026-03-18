Somizi Mhlongo's video, in which she spoke about the service delivery of foreign nationals, has gone viral

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese has responded to the trending clip with disappointment

Mzansi peeps have also reacted to Somizi's video clip, and they offered their opinions

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Jacinta Ngobese has hit back at Somizi Mhlongo's discussion on foreign nationals. Image: Jacintangobese, Somizi

Source: Instagram

South African activist and former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese responded to a video posted by media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

Ngobese is known for starting the March and March movement, which aims to tackle the undocumented immigrant crisis.

Ngobese hits back at Somizi

Reacting to the post by @MDNnewss, which was captioned, "Somizi Mhlongo is asking if South Africa would collapse if all foreign national workers suddenly left." Jacinta said, "South African celebrities."

In the clip, Somizi explained how he went to a local Florist and noticed how they hired predominantly foreign nationals. He then pointed out how car guards at the malls are also foreigners.

"I ask myself, 'Heeh, what does our country look like without these people?' Right, remember as well that our helpers, gardeners and security, heh. Let's say that they are all gone, are we, as South Africans, capable of doing the jobs that they are doing?"

He argued that they are also taking over nightclubs and salons, "Guys, we are in ish," he said, adding that he also employs a Zimbabwean cleaner and a Malawian gardener, and only one Zulu-speaking tailor and Afrikaaner.

Mhlongo said his employees at Sompire consist only of those two local race groups, Zimbabweans and Malawians. He compared all of them and said the Zulu employee is at the bottom when it comes to service delivery.

"It's the attitude, the excuses, they are slacking," he laughed.

Mzansi responds to Somizi's video

Mzansi did not hold back in slamming Somizi. Below are some of the responses:

@ShweleNgelosi said:

"Did Somizi Mhlongo see those videos of South Africa queueing for that News Cafe job. He is bragging about employing foreign Nationals when our youth are unemployed! South Africa made and supported his career; now we are suddenly not good enough! Saying that South Africans can't deliver and has attitude is a lie. They say that cause they know they can't take advantage of South Africans the way they do with illegal foreigners."

@phuti_mathobela shared:

"This one doesn't know South Africans. We supported him when he was seeing dust. He will regret this."

@RamafaloMoses said:

"MmaNgobese, the biggest problem we have in SA is our celebrities,80% of media people and politicians. Those are our biggest problems."

@PrinceDikela replied:

"AKA left us with nonsensical celebrities; we miss those tweets he used to share."

@untando__ exclaimed:

"They are here working more than us because they are getting paid below minimum wage. If they leave, we can work these jobs and hold entities accountable for not wanting to pay people decently. We will be fine!"

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has sparked a debate about foreigners. Image: Somizi

Source: Instagram

Vuma FM star Jacinta on marriage-obsessed women

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was on Podcast and Chill in February and spoke about women who marry and date foreigners.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma revealed whether she would ever date a Nigerian and delivered a message to South African women dating foreign men.

Source: Briefly News