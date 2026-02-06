Former Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was a guest on the Podcast and Chill episode that aired on YouTube on Thursday, 5 February 2026

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma revealed whether she would ever date a Nigerian and delivered a message to South African women dating foreign men

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some users agreeing, while others criticised her, saying she was speaking from a place of privilege

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma revealed whether she would ever date a foreigner. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Former Vuma FM radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sparked reactions by sharing her thoughts on South African women dating Nigerian or foreign men.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has gained a large following with her work with the March and March Movement.

During a Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on YouTube on Thursday, 5 February 2026, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared her thoughts on whether she would ever date a Nigerian man. She took a swipe at certain South African women who would do anything for marriage, including dating foreigners.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on whether she would ever date a Nigerian man

Taking to X (Twitter), a user with the handle @Ntando___N2 reshared a snippet initially shared on TikTok by the Podcast and Chill Network. The post was captioned:

“This is so true 😂😂😂 lol yey niyawufuna umshado shem.”

In the video, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who is married to a lawyer, said she had never dated a Nigerian and would never.

“I would rather eat dust,” she said.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shares message to SA women dating foreigners

She took a swipe at certain South African women who are desperate for marriage to the point of dating foreigners and taking care of them financially.

“Let me tell you about, I don't mean to speak badly about my sister's name, but the love of marriage within our sisters is one of the problems that we have. South African women, not all of them, of course, would do anything for marriage. You hear them being scammed by a Nigerian who said, 'Go and take your thingy, your savings, your pension.' Like, why would you be like, wow, like in your head, why would you go and take out your pension and give it to a man?” she said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticising SA women

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some criticised Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for speaking from a place of privilege as a married woman, others agreed with her.

Here are some of the comments:

@MickyMthethwa stated:

“I hear you, but isn’t she being a hypocrite because she’s married and we don’t know to what extent she goes for her husband 🤧 she could’ve paid for her own lobola 🤷🏽‍♀️”

@geniuswacho argued:

“The issue isn't marriage but fear-driven / personality-driven obsession with marriage. The same thing happens to African men, too, just in different formations.”

@PostiveImpact89 suggested:

“They take out the pension because they are promised more money. They just love money. Stupidly so.”

@Vee_Nongoloza argued:

“They want a wedding, not marriage.”

Mzansi reacted to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's statement. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s movement

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March on March movement.

She was responding to a video of Ngobese-Zuma and a large group of South Africans, protesting outside a block of flats against illegal immigrants. While Mazwai's comment was seen as pessimistic, others declared their support for the movement.

Source: Briefly News