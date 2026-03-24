A viral video showing diesel selling at nearly R30 a litre in Durban has sparked concerns that some fuel stations may be inflating prices

With diesel prices not directly regulated like petrol, questions are growing over whether gaps in the system are being exploited

The controversy comes as the Central Energy Fund warns of steep fuel hikes in April, adding urgency to calls for tighter oversight

A viral video showing diesel selling at nearly R30 a litre in Durban has sparked concerns. Images: Ekaterina Demidova/ Getty Images and Education Times/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - Despite petrol and diesel prices sitting at multi-year lows, fresh fears are emerging that some motorists could already be paying inflated prices, well ahead of the expected nationwide hikes in April.

A viral video from Umhlatuzana in Durban has triggered widespread concern after showing diesel being sold at a staggering R29.85 per litre — far above typical market rates.

Reports from IOL revealed a clip shared by The Post, which has fuelled speculation that certain retailers may be exploiting pricing gaps to push through excessive increases.

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Lack of diesel price regulation?

While petrol prices in South Africa are strictly regulated, diesel operates under a more flexible pricing model. This has raised questions about whether the lack of direct controls is creating opportunities for price manipulation at the pump.

Current wholesale data suggests diesel should retail at around R21.60 per litre, based on a coastal wholesale price of R17.84 and inland price of R18.60, with standard retail margins added. The nearly R30 price seen in the viral video is therefore significantly out of line, prompting calls for closer scrutiny.

Although industry norms, competition and brand policies typically act as informal checks on diesel pricing, critics argue that these mechanisms may not be sufficient, particularly during periods of global instability and supply anxiety.

There is also growing unease that isolated supply disruptions, even without a confirmed national shortage, could be used to justify sharp price increases at certain stations.

Anticipated petrol price hike in April

The controversy comes at a sensitive time, with data from the Central Energy Fund pointing to steep fuel price hikes from April. Petrol could rise by more than R5 per litre, while diesel is forecast to jump by as much as R9, a surge linked to escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil markets remain volatile, with Brent Crude trading above $100 a barrel amid geopolitical uncertainty, adding further pressure to already strained fuel costs.

As the situation unfolds, motorists are increasingly questioning whether current price spikes at certain pumps reflect genuine market forces or opportunistic pricing ahead of officially sanctioned increases.

Price hike expected to impact SA households

In a related article, Chief Economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper shared how the April price hike is expected to impact South African households. Schepper warned that higher fuel prices would have knock-on effects across the economy, noting that diesel underpins much of the country's freight and agricultural transport, while petrol and diesel are widely used by taxis, buses and delivery fleets. Schepper said sharp increases at the pumps typically translate into higher public transport fares and rising food prices as the cost of moving goods from farms and factories to retailers increases.

The fuel price surge is linked to escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Image: Majid Saeedi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Man reacts to the looming petrol hike

Briefly News also reported that a South African man’s reaction to the predicted R8 petrol hike sparked widespread outrage over salaries versus affordability. The man posted a video on 9 March 2026, opening up about how he won’t be able to afford petrol with his teacher's salary. He added that, as a teacher, he might be forced to use a bicycle instead. The looming price jump is tied to soaring global oil costs and a weakening rand. Brent crude has surged from R954 to a record R1,328 per barrel in just weeks, largely due to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Source: Briefly News