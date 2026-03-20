South Africa faces significant fuel price hikes in April 2026 due to rising global oil prices and a weaker rand

Petrol is projected to increase by R4.27 to R4.74 per litre, while diesel may rise by R7.73 to R7.83

Higher fuel costs could lead to increased public transport fares and food prices, impacting the economy significantly

Chief economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper from Stellenbosch University shared some insights with Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Motorists in South Africa are likely to face steep fuel price increases in April. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Motorists in South Africa are likely to face steep fuel price increases in April as surging global oil prices, a weaker rand, and higher taxes drive costs sharply higher.

Tension pushed crude oil prices higher

Escalating tensions in the Middle East and pressure on key shipping routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed crude oil prices higher, with Brent crude trading just below $103 a barrel. South Africa's reliance on imported fuel leaves it particularly exposed to these global shocks.

Chief economist, Lisette IJssel de Schepper, said the weaker rand, trading at about R16.66 to the dollar, is further increasing the cost of fuel imports. Additional pressure comes from a 21-cent-per-litre increase in the general fuel levy announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his February 2026 budget speech, which will take effect in April 2026. Based on the latest daily data from the Central Energy Fund, Schepper said 93-octane petrol is expected to increase by around R4.27 per litre, while 95-octane petrol could rise by about R4.74 per litre. Diesel is projected to see sharper increases, with 50 ppm diesel expected to climb by R7.83 per litre and 500 ppm diesel by roughly R7.73 per litre.

If these projections materialise, motorists could pay about R24.67 per litre for 93-octane petrol and R25.25 per litre for 95-octane inland, with coastal prices slightly lower at around R24.42 per litre. The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel could reach about R26.64 per litre inland and R25.88 at the coast, while 500ppm diesel may rise to around R26.47 inland and R25.64 coastal.

Sharp increases at the pumps typically translate into higher public transport fares. Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fuel prices would have knock-on effects

Schepper warned that higher fuel prices would have knock-on effects across the economy, noting that diesel underpins much of the country's freight and agricultural transport, while petrol and diesel are widely used by taxis, buses and delivery fleets. Schepper said sharp increases at the pumps typically translate into higher public transport fares and rising food prices as the cost of moving goods from farms and factories to retailers increases.

These impacts have prompted industry bodies, including the Road Freight Association (RFA), to call for ways to reduce South Africa's exposure to volatile global oil prices. Schepper noted that the association has suggested exploring greater use of locally produced synthetic fuels, such as ethanol derived from sugar cane in KwaZulu-Natal, to support job creation and improve energy security.

She also said stakeholders have called for expanded electric-vehicle infrastructure and incentives, as well as a temporary freeze on the general fuel levy to cushion consumers. The expert said the outlook could still change before the month-end as oil prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate fluctuate. Final fuel price adjustments are expected to be confirmed at the end of March, with the new prices set to take effect on 1 April.

RFA warns South African households will feel the pinch

Briefly News also reported that from 4 March 2026, petrol and diesel prices will rise, with diesel increasing by up to 65 cents per litre, driven by global oil price pressures.

The Road Freight Association warns that higher fuel costs will push up transport and grocery prices, affecting everyday household budgets.

Source: Briefly News