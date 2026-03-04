Escalating conflict in the Middle East is significantly impacting South African fuel and grocery prices

The weak Rand exacerbates inflation, increasing costs for imports and loans for the average South African

Briefly News spoke to analysts who warn of an economic slowdown due to rising tensions

If you’ve been feeling the pinch at the petrol pump or noticing your grocery bill creeping up, you’re not alone. The recent escalation in the Middle East, specifically the conflict between Israel and Iran, sparked by the US-led Operation Midnight Fury on February 28, 2026, might seem like it’s happening worlds away. However, it’s rippling right into our daily lives here at home.

Let’s break it down in simple terms.

The war in Iran has resulted in ripple effects in the South African economy. Image: Image: Fadel Senna/ AFP via Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why does a war over there affect us here?

Firstly, South Africa isn’t directly involved in the fighting, but we’re connected to the global economy. The war has zeroed in on key areas like the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that’s like the highway for 20% of the world’s oil. When tensions flare up there, oil supplies get threatened, and prices shoot up everywhere. As Frederick Mitchell, Chief Economist at Aluma Capital, puts it in his recent report:

“The Strait of Hormuz, the jugular vein of global energy… is now a live combat zone.”

On top of that, our government’s past ties with Iran and ongoing spats with the US (like over trade deals and corporate scandals) are making things worse. Investors get nervous, money flows out of South Africa, and our economy takes a hit.

Petrol prices: Filling up just got more painful

Let’s start with the obvious one: petrol. Oil is the main ingredient in fuel, and when oil prices jump, so does the cost at the pump. Brent Crude oil has already surged over 13% in just 48 hours, hitting around $85 per barrel, according to Aluma Capital. Experts warn it could climb to $110 if things get uglier, like if Iran blocks shipments or infrastructure gets damaged.

What does that mean for you? Expect higher fuel levies and petrol prices in the coming months. If you’re driving to work or running errands, that could add R100 or more to your weekly fill-up. And it’s not just cars, trucks that deliver goods rely on diesel, so everything from bread to building materials gets pricier to transport.

Andre Cilliers from TreasuryONE echoes this:

“Higher energy prices increase the risk of global inflation… As a result, oil prices have surged over the past week.”

Brace for petrol hikes that could push the price per litre up by 50 cents or more soon.

Food and groceries: Your weekly shopping feels the squeeze

Food prices are next in line. South Africa imports a lot of stuff, and higher fuel costs mean farmers pay more to run tractors, harvest crops, and ship produce to stores. Plus, if oil stays high, fertilizers (which are oil-based) get expensive too, hurting local farming.

Inflation, which is the overall rise in prices, is already ticking up. Before the war, things were looking okay with inflation at 3.5% in January 2026. But now?

Mitchell warns: “Higher international oil prices, combined with a depreciating Rand, will exert massive upward pressure on the domestic fuel price.”

That could push inflation higher, making staples like maize meal, milk, and veggies cost more. For a family of four, that might mean an extra R200-R500 on the monthly grocery bill, especially if you’re already on a tight budget.

The war will also impact the price of food in South Africa. Image: Image: AFP via Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The weak Rand: Making imports (and holidays) costlier

Our currency, the Rand, is like a seesaw in this mess. When global investors get scared, they pull money out of “risky” places like South Africa and park it in “safe” spots like the US dollar. The Rand has already weakened from R15.98 to R16.15 against the dollar in early trading, per Aluma’s report.

Cilliers adds: “The rand has been among the weaker performers, briefly pushing USD/ZAR to its highest level in almost 3 months.”

A weaker Rand means anything we import, like electronics, clothes, or even some food, costs more in Rands. Planning an overseas trip? Flights and hotels just got pricier. And if you’re buying online from international sites, expect those dollars to sting harder.

Interest rates and loans: No relief in sight

Remember those hopes for lower interest rates to make loans cheaper? Yeah, the war might squash that. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was eyeing a rate cut later this month, but with inflation rising, itit might keep rates steady at 6.75% to “defend the currency,” as Mitchell explains.

For you, that means higher costs on your home loan, car payments, or credit card debt. If rates don’t drop, you’re stuck paying more interest each month, leaving less cash for fun stuff or emergencies.

Cilliers notes: “This uncertainty has weighed on global equities… and could delay expected interest rate cuts by major central banks.”

Bigger picture: Jobs, exports, and the economy

Beyond the basics, this could slow down South Africa’s “fragile recovery.” If US-South Africa relations sour further (think trade deals like AGOA, which supports R60 billion in exports), companies might cut jobs or investments. Mitchell highlights risks like potential US sanctions on big firms like MTN, which could lead to a “credit rating downgrade” and make borrowing tougher for everyone.

On the flip side, some sectors might benefit, like gold mining, since gold prices have hit record highs over $5,400/oz as a safe haven. But for most folks, it’s more bad news than good.

What can you do about it?

This isn’t all doom and gloom. Mitchell advises shifting to “resilience” mode: “Protecting wealth requires a pivot toward hard assets like gold.”

For everyday South Africans, that means budgeting smarter, cut back on non-essentials, shopping sales for food, and maybe carpoolingcutting to save on petrol. Keep an eye on news updates, as things could change fast if the conflict eases or worsens.

In short, the Israel-Iran war is real money out of your wallet. Stay informed, plan ahead, and hopefully, cooler heads prevail soon.

