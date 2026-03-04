South Africa’s minimum wage has risen to R30.23, but domestic workers still struggle to cover basic living costs

Transport, rent, and school fees consume a large portion of earnings, leaving little for food and emergencies

Experts and unions warn that poverty persists, calling for stricter enforcement of labour laws and employer accountability

Domestic workers continue to struggle despite the minimum wage increase to R30.23. Image: Jonathan Torgovnik/Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — For many South African domestic workers, a raise to R30.23 an hour feels more like a drop in the ocean than real relief. While the government hails the increase as progress, workers still grapple with soaring living costs, long commutes, and the daily reality of trying to stretch every rand.

According to Cape Argus, critics argue that while the increase is a step in the right direction, it is not enough to lift workers out of poverty.

Wage increase sparks debate

The NMW rose from R28.79 to R30.23 per ordinary hour worked, effective 1 March 2026. Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth described the increase of R1.44 per hour as a boost for all workers, including domestic and farm workers.

Political parties and labour experts say that while the increase is a step forward, domestic workers, predominantly women and black, continue to struggle to make ends meet.

The cost of living for domestic workers

Briefly News spoke to domestic worker Phokunani Manqele, who has been working in people’s homes for over 30 years. Even though she was an in-house worker before, circumstances now force her to stay at home, travelling 28 kms daily. Although she remains optimistic about the wage increase, she stresses that the change in salary rarely reaches domestic workers in smaller towns like Newcastle.

“As much as they say they have raised the minimum, a lot of us take what we can get. When employers say they can only afford a certain amount, we still take the job because it is better than nothing,” she says.

She further notes that the increase does not go as far as hoped.

“I am thankful,” Phokunani adds. “But with four children, everything costs. From food to clothing and providing shelter for my children, it never seems enough.”

Currently, she earns R4,000 a month. After deducting groceries for a family of four, which can cost up to R3,000 monthly, and travel costs from Madadeni to Newcastle, amounting to R800 a month, very little remains for clothing, toiletries, medical expenses, and unexpected emergencies.

“I constantly feel like I am sinking, doing everything I can to stay afloat financially, even resorting to borrowing money from loan sharks—and that is never a good quality of life,” she concluded.

Critics call the increase insufficient

Brett Herron, GOOD Secretary-General, says an extra R1.44 an hour is a gesture toward dignity—but it does not end poverty.

" Domestic workers still face the long-term effects of apartheid-era spatial planning that pushed working-class families to the margins,” he said

Herron points out that a domestic worker commuting from Eerste River to Cape Town’s CBD could spend around R1,000 a month on transport alone. At R30.23 an hour, a full-time worker earns about R4,836.80 monthly, after transport, only roughly R3,836.80 remains for rent, food, utilities, school costs, and other necessities.

COSATU calls for enforcement

Matthew Parks, COSATU Parliamentary Coordinator, welcomed the NMW increase but emphasised the need to hold employers accountable:

“While progress has been made since 2019, it is critical that defaulting employers are exposed and penalised. Minister Meth’s plan to hire 20,000 additional labour inspectors will help ensure compliance.”

Despite the NMW increase, domestic workers like Nomsa still navigate the daily challenges of low wages, high living costs, and providing for their families. The wage hike represents progress, but for many, it remains far from sufficient to escape poverty.

Ramaphosa approved increases for politicians

Incredulously, whilst the bulk of South African citizens can barely make ends meet with minimum wage, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a 3,8% wage increase for South Africa's top politicians, including ministers, deputy ministers and members of Parliament. The above-inflation increase follows a recommendation made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers in December 2025.

Employers say they cannot afford the increase

Briefly News also reported that Many South Africans, especially households employing domestic workers, say the new R30.23 per hour minimum wage still doesn’t make work affordable or sustainable for families struggling with rising living costs. Domestic workers and their employers alike express frustration, with some households claiming they can’t afford the wage increase and may cut back on hours or positions as a result.

Despite the government’s assertion that the adjustment supports workers, public reaction suggests that the boost is too small to meaningfully improve livelihoods amid ongoing economic strain.

