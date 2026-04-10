A former PSL defender’s life has taken a shocking turn, with his struggles off the pitch now overshadowing what was once a solid professional career in South African football

A deeply personal fallout involving family, property, and trust has exposed the fragile reality many players face when their careers begin to unravel

His emotional interview has ignited widespread reaction, raising serious questions about player welfare, financial decisions, and the lack of support once the spotlight fades

A former Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates star player has reportedly shared the heartbreaking story of how he has become homeless following a family fallout.

Former Sekhukhune United star player Edwin Gyimah has reportedly fallen on hard times. image:@edwingyimah

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian player Edwin Gyimah, who also played for the Limpopo-based club Sekhukhune United, made the stunning revelations while speaking on Ghanaian radio station Oyerepa FM. He claimed that his family took over his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi while he was in South Africa seeking spiritual help during a difficult period in his football career.

Family fallout leaves Edwin Gyimah homeless

The 35-year-old added that he had made many sacrifices for his family, but circumstances changed drastically after a disagreement with his former agent. He stated that the fallout damaged his reputation, negatively affecting his career and costing him several potential moves.

“The industry has abandoned me. I received 21 contract offers within a year, yet none materialised. I turned to my family for support, even spiritually, but they ignored me. I feel completely neglected,” he said.

Gyimah further alleged that while he was away playing football, his sister persuaded him to transfer ownership of his house for a reduced amount, which later increased. Upon his return, he found that the property had been taken over.

As seen in the post below:

Career struggles and agent dispute worsen situation

As things stand, he said his wife and children have no fixed place of residence and are moving from one place to another.

“I am deeply embarrassed and broken. I believe I am under spiritual attack from my own family. I have suffered accidents, injuries and constant struggles. At this point, I don’t know what to do anymore,” he added.

Edwin Gymah's career nose dived reportedly after his failed to Magesi FC in 2025. Image:@ediwngymah

Source: Facebook

Gyimah’s career decline reportedly began after a failed move to Magesi FC in 2025, which triggered a fallout with his agent and marked a turning point in his professional life.

South Africans reacted to the news of Gyimah’s fall from grace:

@ronny_malatji2:

"Hope any team from SA will employ him for any role. I loved this guy and feel pity for him. His family is evil for treating him like that, even going to the extent of taking the house he built."

@AIRSONADYUMBA:

"I really wish our young footballers and entertainers can learn from other people's mistakes."

@Javas01Masilela:

"After playing for over 10 years in SA, this is truly sad."

Watch the video of his interview below:

Gyimah joins the likes of former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows winger Lerato Chabangu, who also fell on hard times due to struggles with alcohol. In 2025, there were reports that he was receiving help after being admitted to a rehabilitation centre.

Lerato Chabangu opens up about post-football struggles

Briefly News previously reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns footballer Lerato Chabangu opened up about financial difficulties after retiring from soccer.

The former Bafana Bafana striker revealed that he lost his home and struggled to make an income as he was unemployed and did not know where his children were

Source: Briefly News