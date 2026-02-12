President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) cost R7,025,000

Security has been tightened around City Hall, with several roads closed for the SONA event

Political leaders emphasised crime and economic growth as critical topics for the upcoming address

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night when he delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona). Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night, 12 February 2026. A tight security cordon has been thrown around Cape Town City Hall, with multiple road closures and restricted pedestrian access in place.

Expenses relate to broadcasting equipment

Parliament's Secretary, Xolile George, said the R7,025,000 budget covers broadcasting and information and communications technology infrastructure. He said the City Hall venue is not a major cost driver and that most of the expenses relate to broadcasting equipment and associated services. Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government's programme for the year and respond to mounting challenges, including crime, unemployment and slow economic growth.

The Sona has been hosted at the Cape Town City Hall since a fire gutted parts of the parliamentary precinct in January 2022. The blaze destroyed sections of the National Assembly chamber and forced Parliament to relocate major sittings. National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said that, if all goes according to plan, this will be the last time the opening of Parliament is held at the historic venue. Didiza confirmed that former presidents Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe will attend. Former president Thabo Mbeki has apologised and will not be present.

This year’s Sona carries a price tag of R7,025,000. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Political parties set out their expectations

Security has been tightened around the City Hall precinct. Several roads are closed, and pedestrian access is restricted. The City of Cape Town’s traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said Darling Street will close between Buitenkant and Tenant streets from 5.45 pm to 7.30 pm, and between Plein and Buitenkant streets from 4 am until midnight. Coronation Street between Caledon and Darling streets, and Longmarket Street between Plein and Buitenkant streets, will remain closed for most of the day.

Political parties, unions and civil society groups have set out their expectations ahead of the address. Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said crime must top the agenda. He said the president may promise job creation, but stabilising the police is critical because there can be no economy without safety.

DA spokesperson on Home Affairs Adrian Roos said the party expects progress at the department to feature prominently. He said Sona 2026 should reflect advances under Minister Leon Schreiber in clearing visa and permit backlogs, curbing illegal border crossings, expanding visa schemes and rolling out digital systems to reduce red tape while strengthening security.

Tensions escalate between MKP’s Hlope and Manyi over SONA

Briefly News previously reported that Dr John Hlope was reportedly unhappy with Mzwanele Manyi over the speech he had to deliver at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate.

Dr Hlope allegedly confronted Manyi about the speech, but the Chief Whip claimed that the speech came from Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu.

Source: Briefly News