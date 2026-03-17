The Lexus LX500d has been recalled in South Africa after a transmission defect raised serious safety concerns, including power loss and potential fire risks

The National Consumer Commission confirmed the issue, linking it to a faulty solenoid that can disrupt communication between key vehicle systems

Owners are urged to have their vehicles inspected and repaired for free at authorised dealerships as soon as possible

The Lexus LX500d has been recalled in South Africa after a transmission defect. Image: Lexus website

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG – The Lexus LX500d has been recalled in South Africa after safety concerns were raised about a potential transmission defect that could pose serious risks to drivers.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed the recall, warning that a fault in the luxury SUV’s automatic transmission system could lead to sudden rev spikes, loss of power, or even fire hazards in extreme cases.

Transmission fault raises safety concerns

The issue is linked to a defect in the transmission solenoid and its electronic control system. If the solenoid fails, it can disrupt this communication, causing the vehicle to over-rev in certain gears.

Over time, this may result in internal damage, transmission fluid leaks, and unpredictable driving behaviour. In more serious scenarios, drivers could experience sudden power loss or increased fire risk, particularly dangerous at high speeds or during overtaking.

Global recalls show wider pattern

The recall is not limited to South Africa. Similar issues have been flagged in international markets, affecting models like the LX500d and LX600.

In Australia, hundreds of affected vehicles were recalled due to the same fault, while thousands more units in the United States have also been flagged for potential transmission-related failures.

What Lexus owners need to do

Affected owners in South Africa are being contacted directly, but motorists are also encouraged to act proactively.

Drivers can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by contacting Lexus customer support or visiting an authorised dealership with their VIN number. Any sudden changes in performance, including slipping gears or unexpected revving, should be checked immediately.

Repairs will be carried out at no cost and typically involve a quick software update.

The NCC has urged motorists not to ignore warning signs such as erratic gear shifts, unusual revving, or dashboard alerts, as delaying repairs could worsen the issue.

VW Polo Vivo vehicles recalled

In similar news, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced that over 25,000 VW Polo Vivo vehicles were recalled due to a manufacturing fault. The NCC was informed that the fault that VW found could result in safety risks that could harm members of the public. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) called on Volkswagen Polo Vivo owners to take their vehicles to the nearest VW dealership after manufacturing faults were detected.

The NCC has linked the recall to a faulty solenoid that can disrupt communication between key vehicle systems. Image: @PapiMabele/X

Source: Twitter

NCC initiates investigation into sanitary products

Briefly News also reported that the NCC initiated an investigation into companies whose sanitary pads and panty-liners have been found to contain Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) like parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols.

This follows after a study conducted by the UFS entitled “The presence of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in sanitary pads: A study done in South Africa.” The study revealed that these products contain EDCs, which have been linked to infertility, endometriosis, cancer, and hormonal imbalance.

Source: Briefly News