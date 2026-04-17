KZN’s #NenzaniLaEzweni operation is cracking down on drunk driving and illegal vehicles

Thousands of motorists have already been arrested, with offenders increasingly exposed on social media

Early signs suggest stricter enforcement may be making drivers think twice before breaking the law

Briefly News spoke to a driver who was nabbed for drunk driving in one of the earlier operations in 2025

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KZN traffic officers, led by MEC Sboniso Duma, are cracking down on lawless driving in the province. Images: @KZNTransport/X and Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — From groomsmen missing weddings after being nabbed for drunk driving to stunt drivers getting their moment of fame and arrest on social media, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport is making one thing clear: it’s playing no games and taking no prisoners when it comes to lawless drivers on the province’s roads.

Under the banner of the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation, loosely translated as “What are you doing in this land?”, the department led by MEC Siboniso Duma has significantly increased roadblocks, patrols, and compliance checks across the province.

The operation has seen traffic officers working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads. Their focus includes apprehending drunk drivers, removing non-compliant vehicles, and tackling corruption linked to the fraudulent issuing of driver’s licences.

Social media spotlight on offenders

One of the most talked-about aspects of the campaign has been the department’s growing social media presence. Posts showing the arrest of offenders, particularly drunk drivers, have gained widespread attention, sparking both praise and debate among motorists.

The public exposure of offenders has raised an important question: Is this tough, highly visible approach changing driver behaviour in KwaZulu-Natal?

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Drunk driver tells of his experience

Although official data on behavioural change remains limited, anecdotal evidence suggests the crackdown may be having an impact. Sbonelo Mnguni, a Newcastle resident, shared his experience with Briefly News after being arrested during an early phase of the operation.

On 19 October 2025, 116 drunk drivers were arrested in a single weekend, part of a sweeping clampdown that marked the operation’s early momentum.

The motorist said he had been driving home after spending time with friends at a pub when he was stopped by authorities.

Thinking he could just offer ‘something’ and they would let him go, he was in disbelief when they put him in handcuffs.

“I couldn’t believe it. I got sober real fast.”

Ashamed of the incident, he chose not to tell his family. Instead, he turned to social media, fearing he might be among those publicly exposed

"I was so ashamed. That taught me a lesson to never again take that chance.”

He added that the increased visibility of traffic officials has changed how motorists behave.

"Traffic officers are way more visible and everyone is now aware of getting on the wrong side of the law. The department is showing us they are serious.”

“No longer business as usual”

According to the motorist, the department’s consistent updates, especially after major operations such as Easter weekend crackdowns, have reinforced the message that authorities are committed to enforcing the law.

“I may not speak for everyone, but I can safely say drivers are much more wary now than before. It’s no longer business as usual,” he said.

Thousands arrested since launch of operation

MEC Duma has repeatedly praised the efforts of his team and their collaboration with SAPS, highlighting strong public support for the campaign.

We are overwhelmed by the incredible support extended to our highly efficient RTI team by members of the public across the province,” Duma said.

“This public display of support is a source of encouragement. We are determined to do even more until the festive season and beyond.”

Since the launch of the operation on 15 August 2025, more than 4,400 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving.

Duma has also emphasised the importance of blood test evidence in securing successful prosecutions, noting that it has often been decisive in court cases.

Articles on drunk drivers nabbed in KZN

A senior government official has found out the hard way that no one is above the law. The official was caught driving drunk by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A taxi driver in Newcastle was arrested on 28 December 2025 after attempting to flee on foot during an ongoing road safety operation.

Two South African Police Service officers were arrested after they were caught driving drunk in KZN. One officer was from Port Edward and was arrested after he was found with alcohol of 1.05 milligrams per litre, six times above the legal limit.

KZN traffic officers are apprehending drunk drivers and going after rogue drivers all over the province. Images: Rodgr Bosch/ Getty Images and Carlofranco/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that a driver was arrested on 14 September 2025 after causing chaos on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg, crashing into numerous vehicles and even assaulting a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer. The driver faced several charges, including driving under the influence, assault, reckless and negligent driving, and fleeing the scene of the accident.

Source: Briefly News