A viral video showing members of the police allegedly fleeing the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery has sparked strong reactions online

The incident involved about 12 armed suspects who allegedly stole cash, disarmed guards, hijacked vehicles, and fired shots at a nearby police station

One suspect was later found dead near the Tugela River as SAPS continue a manhunt for the remaining suspects

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A viral video showed members of the police fleeing the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery in Kranskop. Images: @Abramjee/X and Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL —South Africans on social media have reacted strongly after a viral video circulated on X allegedly showing members of the South African Police Service running away from the scene of an active cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Kranskop on 13 Arpil 2026.

The footage has not been independently verified, but it has sparked a heated debate online about how police respond to dangerous armed robberies and whether safety procedures were followed.

CIT heist leaves trail of violence in Kranskop

According to information shared by crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee, the incident took place on 13 April 2026 in Kranskop, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Reports indicate that a group of approximately 12 heavily armed suspects carried out a coordinated attack in which they stole an undisclosed amount of cash, disarmed three security guards and took their firearms, hijacked four vehicles, and opened fire toward a nearby police station.

The violent robbery triggered a large-scale police response and a subsequent manhunt across the region.

Police later confirmed that one of the suspects was found dead the following day inside an abandoned vehicle near the Tugela River, close to Nkandla.

Preliminary reports suggest the deceased suspect may have been involved in a botched explosives-related incident during the gang’s attempted escape, although investigations are still ongoing.

See video here:

Social media divided over viral police footage

The viral clip showing officers allegedly retreating from the scene has divided public opinion. Some social media users criticised the apparent lack of engagement, while others defended the officers, arguing that they were heavily outnumbered and prioritised their safety in an extremely dangerous situation.

Many users pointed out that confronting a heavily armed group of around 12 suspects without sufficient backup could have resulted in further casualties.

@TboozeSA said:

"They would be dead if they didn’t. Their cars aren’t even armored. Without backup, there’s nothing they could do. 12 AK47 vs 2 9mm. This isn’t a movie where a starring gets to shoot all suspects."

@Vaccinations13 argued:

"Those police officers should be arrested and charged why do they run away?"

@Sabza200BC commented:

"They did well. Even good soldiers retreat when they are outnumbered. These 12 criminals were heavily armed, what would two cops in a bakkie do against more than 10 armed suspects some armed with rifles."

@main_man4 remarked:

"So they should get themselves killed ?? Do you guys know risk assessment ?? Imagine getting killed for insured money."

@SALEM_WORD said:

"If you work in the security sector, you'll know very well that a 9mm stands no chance against an aka47, it is like bringing a knife to a gun fight."

CIT suspect killed in Durban

In a related incident, one cash-in-transit (CIT) heist suspect was shot and killed and another evaded capture when members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) got into a shootout with them in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of 16 June 2025. Reports say the police tracked the two men down who had been hiding in a safehouse in Maphumulo in the northern parts of Durban. The police announced themselves and the suspects opened fire.

Reports say the police were confronted by a gang of 12 armed men. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that a cash-in-transit (CIT) van was blown up during a brazen robbery in Verulam on Monday afternoon, 23 February 2026. The suspects allegedly managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.The incident took place in the Verulam CBD, north of Durban, when heavily armed suspects targeted the security vehicle transporting cash. It is alleged that the suspects opened fire on the vehicle before detonating explosives on the armoured truck.

Source: Briefly News