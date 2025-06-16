The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal got into a fatal shootout with cash-in-transit heist suspects

The incident happened in Maphumlo in Durban, and two officers were wounded during the shooting

The police tracked them down to a hideout, and one suspect was killed while a second suspect evaded arrest

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — One cash-in-transit (CIT) heist suspect was shot and killed, and another evaded capture when members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) got into a shootout with them in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of 16 June 2025.

SAPS fatally shoots CIT heist suspect

According to journalist Dasen Thatiah, who posted on his @DasenThatiah X account, the police tracked the two men who were hiding in a safehouse in Maphumulo in the northern parts of Durban. The police announced themselves, and the suspects opened fire.

A gunfight ensued, and two members of the police were injured. One of them sustained back injuries. One of the suspects was killed, and the other suspect evaded arrest and escaped the scene. Paramedics transported the injured police officers to the hospital for treatment. They recovered guns, stolen vehicles, and explosives at the scene. The police believed that they were preparing for an upcoming heist.

CIT heist suspects arrested or killed

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu applauded the police in the Eastern Cape when they arrested two CIT heist suspects in the Eastern Cape on 24 March 2205 after a shootout in which one was killed

A cash-in-transit heist was caught on camera on 31 March in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and a video of the incident went viral, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for the suspects

Five CIT heist suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with the police on 2 April in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal

Two wanted cash-in-transit heist suspects were shot and killed in Ekurhuleni during an operation on 17 May 2025

KwaZulu-Natal police shot and killed three suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers in Marianhill and Inanda on 30 May during an operation, and they recovered a gun stolen from a guard during a previous heist that they allegedly committed in Richmond

Former CIT heist robber leads youth from crime

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Oscar Masiza, who was a cash-in-transit robber, spearheads a project to encourage young people to stay away from crime. He launched the project after he was released from prison.

Masiza said he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars and experienced the harsh conditions of prison. He offers skills workshops, substance abuse support, and anger management courses for young people. Masiza added that he wants to create camps for boys and girls, a beadwork project, and vegetable gardens to give young people much-needed opportunities.

