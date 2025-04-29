The African National Congress in Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, axed the deputy mayor for siding with the Inkatha Freedom Party in a vote

It also fired councillors who coted with the IFP to remove the municipality's former speaker from office in 2024

South Africans reacted to the ANC's decision to fire the members and blasted it on social media

The ANC acted against members who voted for the ousting of the Dannhauser Municipality speaker. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DANNHAUSER, KWAZULU-NATAL — The African National Congress (ANC) has taken action against members of the party who voted to remove its former Dannhauser Local Municipality speaker in December 2024. It fired the deputy mayor and councillors for siding with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) during the vote.

ANC Dannhauser fires members

According to Sunday World, former speaker Sibusiso Myaka was removed from his position as the Dannhauser speaker in a vote in which the members, Busisiwe Langa, Philisiwe Mathebula, and Nomusa Khumalo, voted against him. The party's Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC) took the decision to fire them. Myaka is a member of the Community Freedom Parry, which was governing Dannhauser in a coalition government.

The ANC reportedly ordered them to stop supporting the motion of no confidence the IFP filed against Myaka. The party ruled that their expulsion as members will be suspended for a period of five years provided that they do not commit a similar offence. Langa was then ordered to step down as a mayor. Khumalo and Mathebula were ordered to resign as councillors.

The IFP teamed up with ANC members to remove the Dannhauser speaker. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

South Africans roast the members

Netizens commenting on Sunday World's Facebook post roasted the ANC and the members who were fired.

Sweetone Mathangahle said:

"It's time they get employed by the one they backed. It makes sense. Gratitude for the sacrifice they made."

Solly Mothabela said:

"I agree. They had to be fired. Now they will understand what the ANC is."

Tibane Motsa said:

"Now is their chance to be with the IFP. How dumb can you be to think you deployed yourself to a position?"

Thabang Motlhabane said:

"They get fired for making things right."

Shindindi Sindindi said:

"By-elections, please. Dannhauser is a mess."

