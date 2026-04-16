Julius Malema was granted leave to appeal his five-year prison sentence, sparking scenes of jubilation outside the East London Magistrate’s Court

While the court allowed him to challenge the sentence, his conviction for discharging a firearm in public still stands.

The EFF welcomed the ruling and criticised the case as “politicised,” while Malema slammed the magistrate, accusing her of bias and incompetence

Scenes of jubilation as EFF supporters celebrate Malema evading jail. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

KUGOMPO CITY —There were scenes of jubilation outside the East London Magistrate’s Court today, as Julius Malema walked free after being granted leave to appeal his five-year prison sentence in a high-profile firearm case.

Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gathered outside the court, singing and celebrating after the ruling allowed Malema to challenge his sentence.

However, the court denied him leave to appeal his conviction, meaning the guilty verdict still stands while the sentence itself will be reconsidered on appeal.

EFF celebrates Malema evading jail

Among those celebrating was EFF Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, who joined party members in welcoming the outcome as a partial victory.

In a statement released shortly after the ruling, the EFF maintained that the case had been handled in a “highly politicised environment,” alleging a deliberate attempt to criminalise its leader. The party said it strongly disagreed with both the conviction and the sentence, describing the punishment as “disproportionate and inconsistent.”

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in its pursuit of this matter, demonstrated an extraordinary and deeply suspicious appetite for imprisonment,” the party said.

It further criticised the NPA for allegedly failing to secure convictions in serious violent crimes, while pursuing incarceration in a case where no one was injured.

Malema attacks Magistrate during his address

Outside court, Malema addressed supporters and launched a scathing attack on Magistrate Magistrate Olivier, accusing her of bias and incompetence.

“Magistrate Olivier is a racist of note,” Malema said. “She did not read the heads of argument. She entered court without knowing what was contained in the arguments that the lawyers were putting before her. We are dealing with someone who doesn’t apply the law.”

He added that judicial officers must apply the law impartially, regardless of personal feelings toward an accused.

The case stems from a 2018 incident during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane, where Malema discharged a firearm in public. The court previously found him guilty on firearm-related charges.

During sentencing proceedings, state prosecutor Advocate Joel Ceasar argued for a custodial sentence, stating that Malema had shown no remorse and had endangered lives. The defence, however, pushed for a non-custodial sentence.

Malema was ultimately sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape.

EFF supporters clash with Afriforum members

In related news, tensions boiled over in the East London Magistrate’s Court as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members clashed with those from AfriForum. Following Malema’s appearance, as people were leaving the court, EFF members clashed with AfriForum officials who were in attendance. In videos of the incident, which have since spread on social media, members of the party could be seen shouting at the AfriForum members.

Julius Malema prepares to address the crowd outside the East London court. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

EFF gives supporters 4 slices of bread and a coke

Briefly News also reported that supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who attended an all-night rally in support of Julius Malema in Ku-Gompo City in the Eastern Cape were treated to breakfast on the morning of 16 April 2026. The party president appeared before the magistrates' court for his pre-sentencing hearing the previous day. The supporters received their breakfast at Jan Smuts Stadium, where the rally was held. A video posted onX shows lines of supporters waiting to receive food.The short clip shows the supporters receiving bread and soft fizzy drinks. Maskandi was playing in the background as supporters received their breakfast and proceeded to another location at the stadium.

Source: Briefly News