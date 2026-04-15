Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on Julius Malema's upcoming sentencing in the East London Magistrate’s Court

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader faces potential jail time, but Dr Ndlozi doesn't think that will help anyone

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Dr Ndlozi's comment, with many criticising him

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come out in defence of Julius Malema ahead of his sentencing. Image: Mark Andrews/ @centralnewsza (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come out in defence of Julius Malema ahead of his sentencing, but his comments have sparked division online.

Malema appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 15 April 2026 for the first day of his pre-sentencing. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000). The charges emanate from a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a rifle in the air.

With Magistrate Twanet Olivier set to deliver the sentence on Thursday, 16 April 2026, Dr Ndlozi defended his former party leader.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Julius Malema in the East London Magistrate's Court. Image: Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

What did Ndlozi say?

Taking to social media, the former EFF National Spokesperson said that the country didn’t benefit if Malema was in prison.

"His voice is crucial right inside Parliament. We can’t give way to liberal right-wing forces to dominate. AfriForum must not win. Ngxa,” Dr Ndlozi tweeted.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets faces a potential sentence of 15 years in prison, but his legal team are arguing for a custodial sentence.

South Africans divided by Dr Ndlozi’s tweet

Social media users were left divided by Dr Ndlozi’s tweet, as some agreed with his stance, while others rubbished his argument.

@Zamie8909 said:

“I was starting to like you. It seems you miss the guy, or you miss being Juju's ice boy. Yet to him, you are nothing, and he does not care about you at all.”

@AdvNgcukaitobi asked:

“So, according to you, politicians shouldn't face the law because society doesn't benefit from sending them to jail? No one is above the law. He broke the law and must face the full might of it.”

@Phatudi_Modiba stated:

“We also benefit nothing from Nandipha being in prison. Let's not be hypocrites. Malema always takes to the streets to complain about lawbreakers, but when it's him, then the law must go on paid leave? It's not about AfriForum, it's about the law. We are all equal.”

@giba_fosu exclaimed:

The good, learned Doctor has spoken.”

@kabelodick asked:

“So, according to you Dr, a whole PhD holder, some crimes are for ordinary citizens only, and politicians must be given a pass? What's next? Corruption and rape laws must also not cover them? Aowa Morena, respect yourself.”

@SbudaMabrigado7 stated:

“The EFF is running through your blood, comrade. You can still go back.”

@Bizlifestyle4 asked:

“What are you saying? That he can commit any crime as if he's above the law?”

@mindloz081 claimed:

“A political witch hunt against Julius Malema. We know AfriForum and its funders are behind this.”

@DocHassim stated:

“We have thick files from the Zondo Commission gathering dust without a single conviction or even charge. And we want to jail politicians for firing guns into the air. Our priorities are messed up.”

Malema says he's not intimidated by Afrikaners

Briefly News reported that Malema told supporters that he was not intimidated by young Afrikaner boys.

The EFF leader made the comments outside the East London Magistrate’s Court following his first day of pre-sentencing.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also fired a slight jab at AfriForum, which laid the charges against him.

Source: Briefly News