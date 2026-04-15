The bodyguard of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, Adriaan Snyman, is taking the state to court

Snyman was prosecuted with Malema, who discharged a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape in 2018

Snyman accused the state of malicious prosecution as Malema awaits in the Eastern Cape during his pre-sentencing hearing

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Julius Malema's bodyguard Adriaan Snyman is taking the state to the cleaners. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

KUGOMPO CITY, EASTERN CAPE— Adriaan Snyman, the bodyguard of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema, is suing the state for prosecuting him alongside Malema, who was found guilty of discharging a firearm at an EFF rally in 2018.

According to SABC News, Snyman's spokesperson said that there was no evidence against him, and consequently, no case against him. She said that Snyman was relieved that he was acquitted of his charges. She added that Snyman demanded over R20 million, and a written letter of demand was sent to the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The letter was written over 30 days ago. However, the NPA and SAPS did not respond. Snyman is accusing the state of malicious prosecution.

Malema is currently in GuKompo City for his pre-sentencing hearing after he was found guilty. Malema reacted to the verdict and said that he would appeal the sentence. He expressed disappointment in the court for acquitting Snyman, who was also on trial.

Julius Malema is awaiting his sentence. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

South Africans support Snyman

Netizens stood on Snyman's side as they supported his lawsuit. Some didn't believe that he would win.

Collen said:

"Good, He should've asked for R80 million for an eight-year case."

Zwonaka Sports & Conversations said:

"This is big. If he was wrongfully prosecuted, then justice must be served. But R20 million is a lot."

From the river to the sea said:

"And the hits keep coming. R20 million to the guy alleged to have givwn Malema the firearm in question and direct imprisonment of Malema."

Xolani Mamkeli remarked:

"He will not win this case. He handed the gun to Julius. The state cannot pay for such. The judge who set him free actually made an error in law."

Black Orpheus 007 said:

"He is guilty as Malema. He should have been prosecuted."

EFF Youth Command threatens disorder

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF Youth Command's chairperson, Mahlatse Dlamini, said that the party would render the country ungovernable if Malema was given a prison sentence. Dlamini spoke in the build-up to Malema's sentencing.

Dlamini told IOL that the liberation cannot be arrested, and if Malema is imprisoned, then millions must be imprisoned too, referring to EFF supporters. The party's spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said that the party is ready for whichever outcome and pointed out that if a sentence is handed down, it would be appealed.

Source: Briefly News