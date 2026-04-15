On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Julius Malema returned to court for sentencing in his firearm discharge case

Taking to his official X account, renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the EFF leader's courtroom moment

Dhlomo's post quickly went viral, with Mzansi flooding social media with jokes, memes, and reactions

Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at Julius Malema's courtroom moment. Image: julius.malema.sello, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo left South Africans in stitches after weighing in on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s behaviour during his court sentencing.

On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Malema returned to the Regional Court in KuGompo in the Eastern Cape for sentencing in the firearm discharge case.

All eyes were on the firebrand politician, with his every move, even his interaction with his wife, Mantwa Matlala, sparking reactions.

As South Africans waited with bated breath for Malema’s sentencing, Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on his behaviour in court.

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at Malema’s courtroom behaviour

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, the Kaya FM host reacted to a clip of Malema avoiding talking in court.

Dlomo jokingly suggested that Malema was not speaking because he had muthi under his tongue in a bid to get a favourable ruling, something that Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike “Sporo” Mangena was previously accused of. The post was captioned:

“Impande ihleli ngaphansi kolimi. Lol! (I am sure the root is beneath the tongue)”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's joke about Malema

The post gained traction and sparked hilarious reactions, ranging from jokes to memes. Some commented on his appearance, while others focused on the case and accused Malema’s supporters of double standards.

Here are some of the comments:

@Percy_dez said:

“Malema is using what Makgopa chews every day 😄👀”

@CitizenAndile remarked:

“Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

@ZizinjaAbelungu joked;

“Dinangwe, where can I get myself a proper Mpande there in KZN, I have a case I'm currently busy with 😫😫”

@LetsoaloRant commented:

"And it must be sour!"

@DonaldMakhasane shared:

“Dr Maweni hard at work.”

@tholoana_m laughed:

"Lmao 🤣 it's funny knowing it does not come from an aimless hater 🤣"

@The1985Gent joked;

“He's very tongue-tied 😆”

@Nhlamulo_Right argued:

“Accountability shouldn’t depend on who you support. Guilty is guilty. So why do we defend our favourites? Justice loses meaning the moment loyalty overrides truth.”

@brianjo24322277 said;

“We are in Africa.”

@MarumoMashigo said:

“🤣 Sizwe, I wonder how old my homeboy Julius Juju Malema is. Something is eating my guy bit by bit; he is ageing. Maybe he drinks 🍸 the most expensive ubuso, not make sure.”

@bubbbIegumm asked:

“Was it before or after kissing the wife?”

@william_makitla remarked:

“Chemical engineering.”

Sizwe Dhlomo Image: kaya959, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on Malema's sentencing

Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only broadcaster to weigh in on Malema's sentencing.

Briefly News recently reported that African Renaissance Podcast host Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Julius Malema's impending sentencing.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions on the former Power FM radio host's comment, with many criticising him.

Source: Briefly News