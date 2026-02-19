Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike “Sporo” Mangena recalled the day police raided his Randfontein farm, an incident that left him stunned at age 60

Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike “Sporo” Mangena spoke publicly for the first time about the 2018 incident that led to his arrest and subsequent bail release. Speaking to Robert Marawa on 947’s MSW, the Amakhosi icon shared the events that marked one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Kaizer Chiefs Legend Mike “Sporo” Mangena Speaks Out on 2018 Drug Lab Arrest and Bail Release

Mangena, who played for Kaizer Chiefs from 1981 to 1985, was a prolific striker and is remembered as one of the club’s all-time leading goal scorers.

In November 2018, Mangena was arrested after the South African Police Services raided his farm in Randfontein, Johannesburg, where a drug-manufacturing laboratory was reportedly discovered. While he confirmed ownership of the property, Mangena denied any knowledge of the illegal activities taking place there. The case was eventually struck off the roll of the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court in 2019.

How the arrest unfolded

Mangena recalled that he first learned about the police presence from a neighbour who called him in the morning to report officers outside his farm. Initially, he thought perhaps the workers on the property had been robbed or livestock stolen. He immediately drove to the farm and found a heavy police presence. The officers asked if he was aware of a drug lab at the back of the property, and Mangena denied any knowledge.

He explained that he had leased the farm to tenants and presented a lease agreement to support his claim. One officer requested that he drive with them to his office to retrieve the file, which he did. Upon reviewing the agreement, the officers reportedly concluded there was no case against him.

Mangena added that at the time, he was heavily involved in the Nedbank Ke Yona Talent Search initiative and was seldom present at the farm. Despite this, he was instructed to sign a warning statement. He said the officers assured him they would contact him if further investigation or an arrest was required. He recalled that a senior officer later dismissed the situation as nonsense and ordered his arrest, to which Mangena agreed.

He spent five days in jail before being released on bail, and the charges were later withdrawn. Mangena reflected that he had remained strong during the ordeal and instilled that resilience in his children.

