Growing frustration among local football supporters has reignited calls for a leadership change at SAFA, with pressure mounting on long-serving president Danny Jordaan

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has emerged as a popular figure in conversations about reform, with many believing ex-players should play a bigger role in running the game

With SAFA’s next elective congress expected in 2026, attention is turning to whether new faces will challenge the status quo or if the current leadership will remain in place

A growing section of South African football supporters has, for years, called on SAFA president Danny Jordaan to step aside and allow fresh leadership to take charge of the game in the country.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan speaks at a Press Conference at the opening of FIFA Football For Hope Centre on November 12, 2013. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Many fans believe new ideas and energy are needed to revive South African football, with some even suggesting that former players should be given an opportunity to lead. The argument, often repeated by supporters, is that ex-footballers bring both passion and an indepth understanding of the game, qualities seen as essential to fixing long-standing structural and administrative issues.

SAFA leadership under scrutiny as calls for change grow

Despite the criticism, Jordaan has consistently defended his leadership. In a SAFA NEC meeting held in June 2025, he once again reaffirmed his belief that he remains the right person to run football in South Africa.

When questioned by the media on several key governance and performance issues, Jordaan avoided giving direct answers. He dismissed suggestions of a crisis within SAFA, instead insisting that the association had made significant progress over the past year.

However, his stance has not silenced critics. Among the most vocal has been former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe, who has repeatedly questioned SAFA’s leadership and direction under Jordaan. Radebe has openly criticised what he views as poor administration and a lack of accountability within the organisation.

Lucas Radebe SAFA presidency talk gathers momentum

Radebe’s name has increasingly surfaced in discussions about a potential change in leadership at SAFA. A legend of both Kaizer Chiefs and English club Leeds United, Radebe was a central figure in Bafana Bafana’s historic 1996 Africa Cup of Nations triumph on home soil, a success that has not been replicated since.

South Africa came close to continental glory again in 2023 under coach Hugo Broos, finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, but the long wait for another title continues.

In an interview with IOL, Radebe stopped short of confirming any presidential ambitions but hinted at the need for change, saying:

“For me, everything happens for a reason, and everything has to change at some point.”

The former defender made headlines again in June when he publicly lashed out at Jordaan, arguing strongly that former players should be more involved in running the game. Radebe openly called for Jordaan to step aside, suggesting that there are individuals better suited to lead SAFA.

Former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe applauds the fans after being unveiled as a club ambassador during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Bournemouth. Image :Alex Dodd

Source: Getty Images

SA Masters and Legends Football Association openly endorsed Radebe as a potential candidate for the presidency.

Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane, a former midfielder for AmaZulu and Durban Bush Bucks, spoke on behalf of the association, calling Radebe’s possible involvement a positive step for South African football as discussions about succession planning gain traction.

“From the first time this was raised with me, I saw it as a strong initiative,” Ngubane told KickOff.

“Considering Danny Jordaan’s age and the demands of the role, it may be time for fresh leadership to guide our game forward.”

Ngubane also acknowledged that the exact process of a leadership transition remains unclear but confirmed that the Masters and Legends body would back Radebe if he officially enters the race for SAFA president.

While Radebe has not been actively involved in South African football structures, he was recently appointed the first global ambassador for his former club Leeds United, a role that keeps him connected to the international game.

With growing public support urging him to enter the race, attention now turns to SAFA’s next elective congress, scheduled for 2026. It remains to be seen whether Radebe will officially put his name forward for the top job, or whether Jordaan will once again seek to retain his grip on South African football’s highest office.

Parliament questions Jordaan's leadership record

Briefly News recently reported that, the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, and Culture grilled SAFA officials on governance and finances.

Jordaan faced tough questions in Parliament this, with DA MP Liam Jacobs challenging his leadership record. The fiery exchange centred on Jordaan’s accountability, especially concerning travel expenses and overall management of the association.

