Siphiwe Tshabalala and his wife marked their son’s milestone birthday with a life-changing initiative aimed at supporting children on the autism spectrum

The family’s long-standing advocacy for autism awareness took a powerful step forward with a deeply personal project launched in their child’s honour

South Africans on social media praised the couple for turning a private celebration into a moment that will positively impact many other families

Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala's son recently celebrated his 11th birthday, and his parents honoured him with a special gift that moved South Africans.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup goal hero was showered with love from his wife, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that touched many online in September 2025 on his birthday.

The celebrity couple have spoken openly about their firstborn son Owethu’s autism. They have been honest about the condition, raising awareness and expressing their desire to help others affected by it. He turned 11 on Thursday, 5 February 2026. To mark the milestone, his parents gifted him an autism centre in his name, a gesture that will go a long way in helping children living with the condition.

Autism awareness and birthday tribute

His mother, Bokang, posted a beautiful message on Instagram, captioned:

“A WHOLE 11 Years OLD 😭😭😭🩵💙🩵 HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Oh my sweet, gentle and LOUD boy 🙈🤣♥️.''

She explained that the autism centre had been dedicated to him, in his name and honour, and acknowledged that he might not yet realise how significant this moment was for his journey. She emphasised that his life carried a purpose, touching and transforming the lives of other children facing similar struggles. She hoped that, in time, he would recognise that he was set apart, chosen, and a true beacon of light destined for remarkable things.

Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, is a developmental condition that impacts how a person communicates, behaves, and interacts socially, and it can show up differently in each individual. In South Africa, estimates indicate that between 0.08% and 2% of the population may be affected, with boys being diagnosed more often than girls. Awareness of autism is still limited in many communities, and initiatives like World Autism Awareness Day aim to educate the public, healthcare providers, and teachers, helping to break down stigma and foster understanding.

South Africans react to Tshabalala family’s gesture

South Africans were moved by the gesture and flooded the comments section with messages of support.

@Zanele Zaza:

“Beautiful. Wow, it’s our journey and we accept it. Don’t forget acceptance heals. We love and support our angels 💜.”

@Emily Kwenamore:

“Very responsible parents.”

@Masechaba Ramailane:

“Congratulations, family. God is great.”

@Joe Mabuza:

“A touching gesture by the loving parents ❤️❤️❤️.”

@Hitekani Maluleke:

“Very responsible parents indeed. I love you guys to death. Very rare 💐💐👌.”

@Daphne Kameel:

“I’m proud of you.”

@Aldrige Merrington:

''Love for them but can we look into why so many kids have autism the ratios have never been so high could it be the vaccinations they give the kids.''

@Triple Ssc Triple Ann:

"I still want to know why autism is mostly affecting boys.''

The couple own a luxurious double-storey home in an upscale Johannesburg suburb, complete with glass walls, high ceilings, a swimming pool and a trampoline. The stylish residence blends modern elegance with homely comfort, reflecting Tshabalala’s understated approach to fame. While he remains largely private, occasional social media glimpses reveal a life of quiet sophistication.

