A man shared a video of his grandmother, who reportedly reached 130 years, highlighting the blessing of her longevity

The family planned a birthday celebration, while viewers admired her life and the wisdom she brought across generations

Many social media users joked about her age and credited healthy, organic living habits for her long life

TikTok users saw a South African man showcase his 130-year-old grandmother, celebrating her life and the family’s plans to honour her. The video sparked discussions about healthy living, longevity, and the vital role elders play in South African households, blending humour, admiration, and cultural respect.

The picture on the left showed Chaka posing outside, wearing bucket head. Image: @chaka_501

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @chaka_501 posted a video on 11 February 2026, showcasing his grandmother, who was reportedly 130 years old. The clip highlighted the blessing of having a family elder reach such an age. He mentioned that the family was planning a birthday celebration to honour her long life, showing appreciation and love for their gogo.

The longevity of his grandmother sparked interest. In South Africa, families often celebrate elders as living histories of their communities. Her life spanned multiple generations, offering lessons and stories from the past. Her age also drew attention to healthy living habits, such as eating organic or homegrown foods, which many attributed to her vitality.

Celebrating extraordinary longevity

Mzansi joked that while millennials were just being born, she had already celebrated her 100th birthday decades ago. Others praised the family for cherishing her and maintaining traditions that supported longevity. Many noted that elders like her bring wisdom and continuity to families, inspiring younger generations.

The video by user @chaka_501 also reflected on the cultural importance of grandparents in South Africa. Long-lived elders are often central to family life, passing down heritage, cooking skills, and advice. Sharing such moments online connected viewers to a broader sense of respect and love for family elders, highlighting the joy of celebrating life and resilience.

The screenshot on the left showed gogo posing. Image: @chaka_501

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Phumelele Hlathi Jameson wrote:

“You must give her brown bread and peanut butter. ❤️”

Shaun Guide said:

“Ask her about Dinosaurs if they were really real.”

Puleng Issack asked:

“Can u please give us a birthday date and place?”

Modiegi_phala wrote:

“The fact that she is still standing and strong”

Reality Sage wrote:

“So she was born in 1896 vele. 🥺”

user3473051068536 wrote:

“Yoh, she deserves a massive birthday celebration this year. 😍❤️”

Bubu wrote:

“If I live past 100, I don't want anyone at my grave asking me for jobs. Leave me TF alone. 😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about grandmothers

A South African woman posted a TikTok video about how her small business is doing ever since she opened it, including hiring her grandmother.

A young South African man showed people that he relied on his grandmother to help him find his way in life, leaving many netizens emotional.

A South African woman honoured her grandmother’s sacrifices by sharing a special gesture online, prompting reactions from peeps.

Source: Briefly News