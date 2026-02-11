A young South African woman from a Johannesburg informal settlement showed how education transformed her life and career path

She documented her journey from taxi queues to working in corporate city offices, emphasising that where you come from does not determine your future

Social media users were inspired by her resilience after being mocked in high school for dreaming big, and now working in corporate

After growing up in an informal settlement and being laughed at for wanting varsity, a determined woman proved that education can change circumstances, turning township struggles into professional success and renewed hope for her family.

The picture on the left showed Shamein posing in her church outfit. Image: @shamein_unfiltered

Source: TikTok

A woman from an informal settlement in Johannesburg shared how education shaped her future. TikTok user @shamein_unfiltered posted the video on 9 February 2026. She documented her day from waking up in the settlement, queuing for taxis, and arriving at a corporate office in the city. She explained that education gave both her and her mother hope.

She reflected on Grade 11 when she told friends her mother was saving for varsity. They laughed at her and said she was dreaming too big. The mockery hurt, but she stayed focused. Years later, she now works in professional city offices. Her journey showed discipline and long-term vision.

From township dreams to city offices

The video touched many South Africans. Some related to growing up in informal settlements. Others shared stories of being doubted for aiming high. Viewers praised her resilience and thanked her for showing that background does not determine destiny.

User @shamein_unfiltered's story highlighted how education can shift entire generations. It is not just about a qualification. It is about dignity and opportunity. For her, books became a bridge from hardship to hope.

The screenshot on the left showed the shacks at the informal settlements. Image: @shamein_unfiltered

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mehsue said:

“As a Lecturer, this is exactly what I needed to hear to start off my academic year; ‘Education doesn’t just change your circumstances. It changes your mindset, your future and your entire bloodline.’ Thank you for the inspiration. ❤️”

The Nevin Ending Story said:

“And ‘Varsity’ is going to break the generational curse and create generational wealth. Well done. You’re doing great. God is not done yet. 🥰”

Amz | Cricut, Baking and more said:

“As a teacher in this country, these are the stories that keep me in the profession. For many of my learners they will be the first in their family to go to university. This is the future of South Africa we must keep fighting for.”

Thabo Khambule said:

“So proud of you, keep shining. Your mom is a north star.”

Becoming Dr Molefe | PhD said:

“Aaaaw Shaz, why am I crying? So proud of you and your resilience. May every door God has prepared for you meet you exactly where you are and ready. ❤️”

KweenKay said:

“Education and gaining skills will be the doors of breakthrough for so many of us who are building wealth starting from nothing.”

Young and Oversharing said:

“When they thought they were mocking you, they manifested university for you. Congratulations and well done. 💕”

EllejvV said:

“You should be incredibly proud of yourself. I have so much respect for your journey. Always reach for the stars because even if you don’t reach them you will still land amongst the clouds.”

