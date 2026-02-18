A grandfather from KwaZulu-Natal has claimed a massive R12.7 million jackpot from the Lotto Plus 2 draw, which took place on Saturday, 10 January 2026

The pensioner discovered his life-changing win while verifying his R20 Quick Pick ticket at his local supermarket

The winner plans to use the massive payout to renovate his home and provide a bright academic future for his ten grandchildren

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A grandfather won millions via a R20 quick pick Lottery wager at a local supermarket in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Andrii Iemelyanenko

Source: Getty Images

A routine trip to the grocery store turned into a multi-million-rand celebration for a KwaZulu-Natal father of three recently.

The grandfather, whose identity remains private, has officially come forward to claim a staggering amount that promises to change the lives of his family for many generations to come.

According to a report by the local publication The South African, the life-changing information was confirmed after the man played a R20 Quick Pick wager. He had kept his winning ticket tucked away safely in his wardrobe before visiting the Ithuba regional offices to finalise the process. Reflecting on the moment his reality shifted at the store terminal, the winner stated, “When I found out, I was happy, and I couldn’t believe it.”

Building a lasting legacy

Beyond the newfound comfort, the winner’s heart is set on the well-being of his children and ten grandchildren. He explained that his priority is to renovate his home and ensure that daily necessities are no longer a struggle. The win has provided him with a profound sense of relief, knowing that his family is now shielded from financial hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The pensioner’s greatest joy, however, is the educational security he can now provide. He noted that his grandchildren will now have access to better schools and opportunities that were previously out of reach. By securing their future, he feels that he is leaving behind a meaningful legacy that will support his loved ones long after he is gone.

The winner’s primary goal is ensuring his ten grandchildren never lack for resources or educational opportunities. Image: Martynasfoto

Source: Getty Images

Ithuba appointed as the temporary national lottery operator

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau appointed Ithuba Holdings to continue operating the National Lottery and Sports Pool for 12 months, effective from June 1 2025. This temporary license serves as a bridge to ensure that lottery operations and funding for worthy causes are not interrupted while the industry transitions to the fourth national lottery operator, Sizekhaya Holdings. Despite ongoing legal challenges regarding the appointment process, the minister emphasised that maintaining the lottery's revenue stream is in the public interest.

5 Briefly News articles about the lottery-winnings

Source: Briefly News