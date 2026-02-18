Da L.E.S has sparked dating rumours after seemingly soft-launching a new romance on social media, signalling a fresh start in his personal life

Two years after suffering a stroke, the rapper’s remarkable recovery and resilience have inspired fans far and wide, who have witnessed his journey online

Followers have been quick to celebrate the star's comeback, praising his ability to embrace a second lease on life and find happiness once again

Da L.E.S is in high spirits and ready to reclaim his former glory. Image: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

The North God, Da L.E.S, appears to be entering a bright new chapter of his life, nearly two years after a life-altering stroke.

The rapper, who has been documenting his intensive recovery journey since his health battle in July 2024, recently captivated social media with what fans are calling a soft launch of a new romantic relationship.

On 17 February 2026, the We On Fire rapper shared photos at the Fo Guang Shan Nan Hua Temple, where in one snap, he posed affectionately with a woman who bore a striking resemblance to the mother of his kids, Aurea Alexander.

The rapper wore merchandise from his North 94 line, a nod to his track of the same name, taken from his 2023 album, 313, and signalled that he was ready to reclaim his former glory.

"Free spirit, focused heart. This year, we ride toward everything meant for me."

Da L.E.S updated his Instagram page with new photos, with one rumoured to be a soft launch of a new relationship. Image: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

The project arrived six months before L.E.S suffered a stroke at his 39th birthday party, an incredibly dark time for the rapper, who later admitted that the stroke was triggered by immense stress and a lifestyle of "partying hard" to numb the grief of losing close friends like AKA and Riky Rick.

However, after a year of intensive recovery in Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas, Da L.E.S has returned to the spotlight with a renewed perspective. His latest post suggests a shift toward a life of peace, intentionality and mindfulness - a far cry from the intense lifestyle he was once known for.

The massive wave of support shows just how much Mzansi has missed the North God. Whether this new relationship is a fresh start or a rekindled flame, one thing is clear: Da L.E.S’s journey from a wheelchair back to his feet is the ultimate comeback story of 2026.

See Da L.E.S's photos below.

Social media reacts to Da L.E.S' post

Fans and followers couldn't help but admire the rapper's resilience and celebrate his renewed energy. Read some of their comments below.

veliwill said:

"Good to see you on your way to recovery. He is indeed the God of second chances. Make good use of your second chance."

get_mo_ink wrote:

"I'm happy to see the Big FRESH walking and smiling again. SA hip hop needs you, bro!"

emmanuel_attah_01 posted:

"So good to see you standing on your two feet, brother."

jadenlovedale_17 declared:

"Comebacks are always better than setbacks."

The news gained further traction on X when Musa Khawula weighed in, with the blogger taking a characteristically sharp swipe at Da L.E.S while hinting at his alleged new romance. Despite the jab, the post was met with a wave of positivity from fans who were simply thrilled to see the rapper embracing life and love again.

Inside Makhadzi's physio session after car crash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Makhadzi in the middle of a physiotherapy session.

Weeks after her near-fatal car accident, the singer appeared to be recovering well and even teased a new song as she prepared to return to the stage.

Source: Briefly News