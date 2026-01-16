A top matric achiever shared the rewards she received, showing how academic success was being recognised beyond marks

The post highlighted practical support aimed at helping learners transition into university life

Many social media users viewed the moment as motivation for learners still working toward their goals

What looked like a simple slideshow quietly carried a powerful message about effort, opportunity and how education can still open real doors.

The picture on the lefdt showed Lwazi standing near a swimming pool. Image: @lwazi.masango_101

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman left many inspired after sharing what she received for being a top matric achiever in a slideshow posted by @lwazi.masango_101 on 15 January 2026. In the post, she revealed the rewards she received following her academic performance, which included R30,000 from the Department of Education, a R1,000 Takealot voucher and a WiFi router with 12 months of unlimited access. The gifts also included practical items such as a tablet, backpack, smartwatch, blankets, kitchen appliances and study essentials.

The post highlighted how academic excellence was increasingly being recognised beyond certificates. In a country where access to resources often determined success, the support packages reflected efforts to help high-performing learners transition into tertiary education. Items like routers, tablets and appliances were especially relevant for students heading into residence life, where costs quickly added up.

Recognition that motivated many

Matric results rewards in South Africa

The slideshow by user @lwazi.masango_101 spread quickly because it represented hope and motivation. Many viewers saw it as proof that hard work could still open doors, especially for learners from communities where resources were limited. The visibility of tangible rewards made academic success feel achievable rather than distant.

By the end, the overall response was overwhelmingly positive. People celebrated her achievement and shared how such recognition encouraged younger learners to take school seriously. The post reminded many that education remained one of the strongest tools for changing personal circumstances in South Africa.

The screenshot on the left captured a Takealot voucher. Image: @lwazi.masango_101

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Kevin said:

“Take that 30k and start a business while studying. 😭”

NicholasC90 said:

“Don’t buy the iPhone 17 with that 30k.”

Ellie Khumalo said:

“I love that for you, neh. 🥺 But your province was the one that was caught cheating in the finals.”

Serendipity BedRolli said:

“Basile, no laptop? That's something that you will need in tertiary. Congratulations sthandwa, to the moon. 🚀✨❤️”

Karabo said:

“Let me go study.”

Sky1903_3 said:

“Not y’all giving her the don’ts and dos with her money instead of congratulating. 😩❤️ Guys, come on, she’s clearly a critical thinker.”

Lebo M said:

“I wish there could be more sponsors. Reaching this milestone is not easy at all. Congratulations on your outstanding achievement, and all the best with your future. ❤️”

Royal_renaissance said:

“This motivated me to push harder; by God’s grace, I’ll be there next year. 🤭❤️”

Check out the TikTok post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to matric results

A young Nongoma learner completed matric after spending much of the year battling illness and missing school.

A TikTok video explained what achieving a Bachelor Pass entails and outlined the requirements for matric students.

Matric learners in Umlazi gathered just after midnight to experience the release of their 2025 results together in a shared community space.

Source: Briefly News