Prof Srila Roy resigned from the Wits sociology department amid backlash over an offensive comment on X (Twitter)

Wits condemned Roy's tweet, stating it does not align with institutional values of respect and anti-racism

The department commits to addressing the issue and fostering justice, fairness, and equity within the community

The department said it rejected any presumption of division between South Africans and foreigners. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Prof Srila Roy has resigned as head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand following public backlash over a comment she posted on X earlier this month.

Wits Uni asked the Prof to step down

The controversy began after Roy shared a post on 29 February 2026 that drew widespread criticism. In response, the Wits sociology department issued a statement confirming that it had asked her to step down, describing the post as "offensive, racist and indefensible". The department stated that Roy had complied with the request and resigned from her position as head of the department.

Addressing what happened, the department said it condemned in the strongest terms the tweet made by its colleague and former head of department. It acknowledged that the intensity of the public reaction reflected the deep pain the post had caused, particularly among black South Africans. The department said it rejected both the tweet and the sentiment expressed in it outright and unconditionally.

Post did not reflect its institutional values

The department further clarified that the views expressed in the post did not reflect its institutional values. It explained that the personal sentiments shared by Roy stood in direct contrast to the department's ethical and political commitments, which are grounded in care, collegiality, trust, respect, accountability, integrity, anti-racism, anti-sexism and anti-classism.

It also addressed what it described as a divisive tone implied in the tweet. The department said it rejected any presumption of division between South Africans and foreigners, adding that such implications risk reproducing polarisation within society. Regarding how the matter will proceed, the department stated that the university is addressing the issue in line with its rules and procedures. It added that, as a department, it remains committed to seeking justice, fairness, equity and healing within its student body, staff, the broader Wits University community, the wider sociological community and the public.

The controversy began after Roy shared a post on February 19 that drew widespread criticism. Image; WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

