A TikTok video of students at the University of Pretoria sparked some controversy for turning up

The clip captured a moment of fun that was taking place in a lecture hall that looked more like groove

In the video, students who brought a loudspeaker to lectures were blasting a classic song for all to hear

A post of University of Pretoria students shared on 12 February became a hit video. People had a lot to see after seeing students at the University of Pretoria aka Tukkies, doing the most.

The video of the young people turning up on the university campus sparked divided reactions. People shared their divided thoughts on the students.

A post on TikTok by @emmagugs123 shows University students holding a large speaker. The person recording audibly exclaimed 'hawu' when he arrived at lectures to find people playing music. They were enjoying Dancing Queen by ABBA. Students were gathered around and dancing to the hit song without a care in the world. Watch the video of the students dancing below:

South Africa divided over University of Pretoria students

Many people thought that the clip of the University of Pretoria students was controversial. Some speculated about how the students would have been treated if they were playing amapiano or house music. Others loved their song choice, raving about Abba and saying they would have joined in on the fun. Read people's comments below:

Honey 🍯 imagined she would have joined in on the fun:

"😔 I’m sorry guys, but I was going to be a dancing queen 💃 IMMEDIATELY 😂 ✅ vibe check."

Humbu was stunned by the students dancing on furniture:

"Standing on desks at Thuto 😭? That building was in Mint Condition during our time, you wouldn’t even dare leave bubble gum on the desks."

Lerato- Ntondo ka Mamakhe was delighted by the song choice:

"The way I love this song I would have definitely jumped and joined them😭 Dancing Queen till infinity."

Wayne was not impressed as the students danced up a storm:

"Disrespectful to be standing on desks where you put your books."

Amo gushed over the classic song:

"If they playing ABBA I’m afraid I’d join them😭😭😭each and every song!"

illy imagined the video would be seen differently if the song was different:

"If it was... dancing on top of tables singing Amapiano, welele😂"

sweetpeaches threw shade at the students:

"Those students should know they are in class not a club,"

MaBiyela💞 added to the comments, criticising the students:

"It's all good ne... 😭 but I'm thinking if it was us playing our music it would be a violation of some sort 😭✋"

