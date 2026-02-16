A TikTok video showed a hardworking young man at the University of Johannesburg running a side hustle

The tertiary student found a way to make extra money by starting a small venture

He impressed the internet after a customer revealed that he invested in his business to make it accessible to everyone

A University student left people convinced that he is serious about making extra money. The young man decided to be a vendor when he's on campus to juggle his studies with his goal.

University of Johannesburg student selling sweets, accepting all forms of payment, goes viral. Image: @koketso_kj

Source: TikTok

South Africans were inspired after seeing how much the man cares for his small business in a clip shared on 13 February 2026. The student also showed how he treats his customers when serving them

A post on TikTok by @koketso_kj showed people that a young University of Johannesburg student was making extra money selling sweets. His client posted the clip of him detailing that he also accepts card machine payments in addition to cash.

The University of Johannesburg students used a card machine in his small business. Image: Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Pexels

Source: UGC

The young man was also very polite as he served his customers in a video. He facilitated a light-hearted exchange while packaging the sweets. Watch the clip of the man's cashless vending business below:

South Africa impressed by university student's business

Many people thought it was interesting that the young man got a card machine for his sweets business. Cashless vending has become more accessible for small business owners in South Africa. Popular point-of-sale systems that make card machine facilities easy include Yoco machines or Nedbank's PocketPos, to name a few. Read people's comments about the young business owner below:

Sinoxolo Simnikiwe Jacobs exclaimed:

"I love what I see. keep doing what you're doing bhuti ❤️❤️ndatsho ndazibawela yhoo."

nice n fresh cleaning said:

"Presa phusha phanda my brother, you will be a big businessman one day🤞🤝🤝🤝"

mabula lehlogonolo applauded:

"To more blessings and supporters ngwana mma 🥰❤️😊"

Thembza gushed:

"Keep up the good work boyza and I like u r respect when taking the money 🙏🏽"

Emma felt the student was popular:

"If you don’t know this guy you don’t know people 😹😹😭"

Asanda_mageba_official said:

"Ahhhhhhhh kokiiiiiii🥰 one of the sweetest people I met at UJ🥰 hug very respectful! Very nice and smart! Ah His I know it🥰"

Mlu imagined a bright future for the student:

"These are the guys who you will see on the graduation stage, on record time with cumlaude, they know why they are there. respect the hustle."

Ntokzn applauded the student's side hustle:

"I love this energy, he’s a hustler, and I know he’s going far in life 👏🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about students

A university student showed people how she copes with Afrikaans lectures in a viral TikTok video.

South Africa was inspired by a young woman who ran a hair salon to fund her university degree without debt.

People were stunned by videos of university students who were stuck outside following an admin crisis.

Online users were impressed by a university student who showed her hefty groceries.

Source: Briefly News