A woman posted a video of her experience after getting her nails done

The lady was rocking nail extensions, and someone fell in love with them

A man in the video became viral because of his dramatic reaction to seeing a woman's nail set

A woman had a hilarious encounter with a man in a TikTok video. Online users were amused by how completely taken the man was by a set of acrylic nails.

A man got hyped over a woman's nails in a TikTok video. Image: @chaney8886

The man and the woman had a heartwarming exchange in the clip posted on 7 February 2026. Their video made people discuss women's fantasies about how men should pay attention to women's beauty enhancements.

In a post on TikTok by @chaney8886, a woman's nails caught a man's eye. The lady had long, stiletto-shaped nails in white. The man said he was in love with her nail colour, and he wanted other girls to do their nails just like hers. The lady bashfully accepted the compliments. Watch the video of the interaction below:

South Africa amused by man

Online users thought the man's appreciation of acrylic nails was hilarious. People appreciated that he saw the beauty in the artwork. Women were raving about the man, saying he should teach other men to compliment ladies. Read people's comments about the man below:

Many women wished their significant others were like the man in the viral TikTok video. Image: August de Richelieu

🇿🇦❤️Lowla❤️🇿🇦 appreciated the man:

"Lol 😂 he's so sweet bathoooonngggg💝 well done masekind!"

Alicia gushed over the man's reaction:

"This was the best I saw today.. He loves your nails 😂what a beautiful compliment ❤️"

Chelsey shared having a similar experience:

"I had someone react like this about my hair the other day. Shame man. He was kind."

pavanimoodley enjoyed seeing the man showering a woman with attention:

"😂🥰When a man appreciates a woman's effort to look good this is how they should react 🥰what a kind gentleman he is 🥰"

Mr & Mrs Turmel added:

"😂Even my husband never compliments my nails like that.. for sure need to show him this man.. he's so inspiring 😂"

Onika was impressed by the man's flattery:

"The way I would get the same set for the rest of my life 😭"

B imagined how it felt to be fawned over:

"What a confidence booster 😭"

Lili<3 🌯🍭(Jisung's Airfryer) remarked:

"If that was me I'd immediately praise him, because we don't have a lot of these men."

ALYSSA JANE appreciated the man's enthusiasm:

"How I expect my bf to react to my nails."

ᥫ᭡ᵀᴱˢˢbₐcᵢₜₒ  wanted the man to show others:

"Can bro go to the men’s conference and teach his fellow counterparts to gas us up like this❣️🤞🏽"

