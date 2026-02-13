“Aunty Was a Baddie”: Woman Revving Her Car Amuses South Africans

A woman was eager to learn how to 'key bang' her vehicle in front of an eager crowd

The unexpected participant was confused at first but eventually got the hang of it

Social media users shared humorous reactions to the woman's unorthodox car lesson and her joyful energy

A woman surprised people when she learned how to 'key bang' her car. Images: @saeedsalie3

A viral video showed a woman getting a quick lesson on how to 'key bang' her car, with her unofficial teachers watching. Her energy during the lesson entertained many social media users, who filled the comments with laughter.

TikTok users @saeedsalie3 and @taaf.luv shared different viewpoints as the woman got behind the wheel. People in the crowd surrounding her advised her to start her car, put the gear in neutral, and switch the car on and off with her keys by the ignition.

Confused at first, the woman eventually got the hang of things.

"Love you guys," she shouted from her window after she finished the revving session.

Take a look at the TikTok video posted on @saeedsalie3's account below:

Watch the TikTok video posted on @taaf.luv's account below:

Aunty behind the wheel amuses South Africans

Several social media users gathered in the comments to share their thoughts on the entertaining video they saw on their For You Pages.

People loved how the woman revved her car. Image: Apichodilok / Pexels

@tradezby.nghezi asked with a laugh:

"How did you guys get her to agree to this?"

@potsolesibu wrote to the guys in the background:

"Aowa, mara gents, that's a classic, hard-to-get legend. You can't turn it into a Golf."

@soul.aligned.heal jokingly stated:

"Now the aunties are going to keep us up at night with the revving."

@kanoe98 added with laughter:

"This aunty was a baddie in her days."

