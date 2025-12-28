Woman's Smooth Meat Theft at Braai in TikTok Video Captivates Viewers
- A TikTok video of people having a braai went viral because of a daring lady
- The woman had people cracking up after she pulled off a brazen stunt and went viral
- Online users were amused by the woman's unexpected behaviour while at a braai
South Africans were thoroughly entertained by a woman's stunt at a braai. The lady was a viral hit as she targeted a piece of meat fresh off the coals.
The video of the lady at a braai received thousands of likes. People were amused by a clip of the woman who pulled off a hilarious heist.
A TikTok video by @soso_ntoni, people getting to see a woman pulling off a bizarre theft. The lady walked past a braai stand filled with meat still cooking. One of the men cut a piece of meat to taste and then turned his back to the braai stand. The lady swiftly grabbed the meat the man had left and walked off without anyone noticing.
South Africa jokes about braai thief
Online users thought the lady @soso_ntoni was hilarious for taking the meat. People joked about how quick the woman was. Watch the video of the woman below:
B was stunned by the brazen lady at the braai:
", for this 😭😭 I’ve been laughing for 20 minutes now 🤣"
mommyLee was amused by the unexpected move the lady made:
"So the one with the fork didn't see anything 😂"
mamontsengramaema thought the clip made a good meme:
"Me removing my name from God’s strongest soldiers list for 2026.😌"
wbu_siyaa added:
"Thats how fast they can steal your bread."
Da Nite was in stitches over the meat theft:
"Her after the heist😹🤣😹🤣😹🤣😹
answer_mashego said:
"The kind of composure I need going into new year😭"
Setja was amused:
"How they take your hun, while you’re taking things “slow” 😭"
Simon Visser joked:
"I will keep that as evidence, when it comes to dishing up🤞😦"
BLESSING THOMO🏳️🌈🇿🇦 added:
"Drive thru 😭"
Bra Thobz admire the lady's fast hands:
"Smooth criminal… it takes a lot of hard work and experience to master that move 🫡😭😂"
Keoagile Segaetsho also felt the lady had experience:
"This is a seasoned professional 😭"
Si Monn was in awe of the meat-stealing woman:
"Toucing a very hot object on fire without screaming 😱 is a level degree in master class."
kelzincolour was also amused:
"This whole clip is hilarious, but the 'Hayi!' takes me all the way out 🤣"
